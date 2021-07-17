Nation Politics 16 Jul 2021 CJI’s remarks ...
Nation, Politics

CJI’s remarks on sedition law get applause in TS, AP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 17, 2021, 12:32 am IST
Updated Jul 17, 2021, 12:32 am IST
Poet-activist Varavara Rao, Osmania University professor Chintakindi Kaseem, and student leaders were booked under Sedition Act from TS
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana. (DC file photo)
 Chief Justice of India NV Ramana. (DC file photo)

HYDERABAD: Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana’s observations on enforcement of sedition law, that it was time for the government to drop it from the statutes, have been welcomed by several persons who have faced, or continue to face, charges under the law. However, they said they were not sure if the government would act on the Chief Justice’ views and wondered if the government would keep using the sedition laws as has been the case with Section 66A of the Information Technology (IT) Act which, despite being struck down, was still used to slap cases on people.

Some of the prominent persons from Telangana booked under Sedition Act are octogenarian poet-activist Varavara Rao, Osmania University professor Chintakindi Kaseem, and student leaders. They were booked under sedition and other stringent laws like Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Public Security Act (PSA).

 

Speaking to this newspaper senior journalist N. Venugopal, the nephew of Varavara Rao, said, "Varavara Rao was incarcerated in jail for more than two years because of the sedition Act. On the same day, when the Chief Justice was making the remarks, farmers were booked under the sedition law on the borders of Delhi in Haryana state."

He said that even if the Supreme Court did strike down the law, we still did not know how strictly it would be implemented. Citing the example of Section 66A of Information Technology (IT) Act, he said, "The Section 66A of IT Act has been struck down in 2015. However, the cases were booked under the same section even after six years. The government has an excuse that the striking down of section 66A is included in a footnote so many law enforcement officials did not notice it and implemented it."

 

More than the sedition Act, UAPA and Public Security Act are threats to democratic nations. Under UAPA, the person having an opinion of his own is wrong, added Venugopal.

Prof. Kaseem, who was booked under sedition law, said, "From the comments of Chief Justice Ramana, I am hopeful that the law would be struck down. I had to spend almost six months in jail and my bail was rejected several times because the sedition charge was slapped against me. Many of them would have the preoccupied notion that if a person is booked under sedition charges, he is an anti-national and working towards dethroning the government, but it is not that case."

 

He added that a university professor like him had to undergo such a tough time due to the sedition law. Imagine the students and the tribals who were booked under these stringent laws, he added.

A student leader who was booked under sedition Act on the condition of anonymity, said, "My whole life was spoiled by just one law. In other words, they killed me. The Indian government has to justify their actions of how a sedition case is booked against Indians. It is a barbaric law which was implemented by British rulers against Indians."

 

Expressing the struggle he faced after being slapped by the sedition Act he said, "After we were booked under sedition law, society had looked at us differently like untouchables and socially ostracised. Even in jail I was looked at differently and had to spend a year within the four walls of a special cell. As the court rejected the bail several times, it had a huge psychological stress on me."

He further added that if fighting for the depressed classes and questioning the power was a crime, the government would have stated the same and booked me under sedition charges. "I would have undergone the jail term, without any regret. But the police booked me under a false case and on top of it, they slapped the sedition Act. My precious life had been destroyed in one shot. How will I get a job now and lead a respectful life," said the students’ leader.

 

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh coordination committee member of Human Right Forum (HRF) S Jeevan Kumar said, "Sedition law which was brought in the colonial period is barbaric and should be struck down immediately. It is a threat to the voice of democratic people and being used to curb the voice of the voiceless."

It is pertinent to note that the Chief Justice of India observed that "the enormous power of the sedition Act is like giving a saw to the carpenter to cut a piece of wood to make an item. But he uses it to cut entire forests."

 

...
Tags: sedition law, chief justice of india, n.v. ramana, section 66a, it act, varavara rao, chintakindi kaseem, uapa, psa, supreme court
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 17 July 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo: Twitter@TelanganaCMO)

Centre takes over TS, AP projects in midnight move

Relief operations continued on a war footing in areas that were badly flooded in the recent rains in Hyderabad. (Photo:DC)

Relief operations continue in flood-hit colonies of Hyderabad

The minimum bid amount was kept at Rs 25 crore per acre with a minimum bid increment of Rs 20 lakh or its multiples per acre. (Representational image/DC)

E-auction of five plots in Khanamet nets Rs 729.41 cr

The SCCL is spread over Old Adilabad, Karimnagar, Warangal and Khammam districts. (Representational Photo:AFP)

All major political parties focusing in Singareni elections



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sirisha Bandla — the Indian-origin woman who flew with Richard Branson into space

Sirisha Bandla, Virgin Galactic's Vice President of Government Affairs and Research Operations, and one of the passengers accompanying Richard Branson, waves to the crowd before heading to board the rocket plane that will fly them to space from Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. (Photo: AP)
 

Dilip Kumar’s Hyderabad connections

Dilip Kumar with his wife, Saira Banu. (AFP)
 

Despite lockdowns, Hyderabad air rife with Nitrogen dioxide

The eight Indian cities where the NO2 pollution has increased since the initial lockdown are, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Lucknow. Representational Image (Twitter)
 

Kerala launches in-car dining to give fillip to tourism

Kerala Tourism Minister PA Mohammed Riyas during the in-car dining. (Photo: ANI)
 

No farters/burpers please: Matrimonial ad prank by a feminist goes viral

Sakshi claimed that there were a plethora of hate emails sent her way as the ad hurt a lot of fragile egos, ranging from feminism-bashers to trolls sending death threats over a prank. (Twitter)
 

Hyderabad math wizard solves Riemann Hypothesis

Dr Eswaran, 74, works with the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology in Hyderabad.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Twitter India MD gets relief, no coercive action, says Karnataka HC

Karnataka High Court restrained police from initiating coercive action against Twitter India's Head Manish Maheshwari. (Representative photo:AFP)

Those who live in India must abide by its rules: IT minister

Union Minister for Railways and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw assumes office at Rail Bhawan, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 8, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Pawar rules out Shiv Sena’s claim to Speaker’s post in Maharashtra Assembly

NCP chief Sharad Pawar. (PTI file photo)

Expelled AIADMK leader, former MP join DMK

In March, Venkatchalam was expelled from the AIADMK. (Photo: PTI)

Kamala Harris dials PM Modi on US decision to send vaccines to India

Kamala Harris on Thursday made her first phone call to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inform him the decision of the Biden Administration to send tens of thousands of doses of life-saving COVID-19 vaccines to India. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->