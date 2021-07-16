Nation Politics 16 Jul 2021 AP IT Policy 2021-24 ...
Nation, Politics

AP IT Policy 2021-24 released; state to woo firms from across the globe

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 16, 2021, 11:57 pm IST
Updated Jul 16, 2021, 11:57 pm IST
AP Electronics and Information Technology Agency (APEITA) will be the nodal agency for implementing the policy
CM Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter @AndhraPradeshCM)
 CM Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter @AndhraPradeshCM)

Visakhapatnam: The state government on Friday officially released the Andhra Pradesh Information Technology Policy for 2021-2024 for addressing the current needs of the state’s IT sector.

The previous policy, developed by the TD government, ended in March 2020. The policy would be valid retrospectively from 1 April 2021 till 31 March 2024.

 

Principal secretary Jaya Lakshmi said the Indian market for the IT and IT-enabled services was as huge as $191 billion (Rs 14.3 lakh crores) in year 2019-20 and this size is expected to increase to $350 billion (Rs 26.2 lakh crore) by 2025, driven by growth from tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

The AP Electronics and Information Technology Agency (APEITA) will be the nodal agency for implementing the policy. It plays a key role in aspects like incentive approvals, land, and ‘plug and play’ space allotment to companies.

“In view of generating large scale employment in the IT sector, the state government evolved a holistic policy framework to compete with other states," Lakshmi said.

 

Currently, the state is home to more than 45,000 employees in the IT sector, forming a major portion of the IT workforce in the country.

A functionary at an IT company at Vizag said the new policy is better, compared with the previous one, but the government must act without any delay in issuing the clearances for new incentives.

“Since, chief minister Jaganmohan Reddy is keen on developing Vizag as the IT capital, the new policy would be apt for all categories such as start-ups to giant IT firms across the globe,” said the CEO of an IT company in the city.

 

Some of the objectives of the policy include creating an industry-ready talent pool and fulfilling the demand for skilled IT manpower, facilitating the creation of co-working space and satellite centers to enable seamless start of operations for IT units, and encouraging adoption of latest global trends in IT business models such as Work from Home.

...
Tags: it workforce, ap it policy, it sector, jaya lakshmi, apeita, vizag, it company, it capital
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


Latest From Nation

Supreme Court. (PTI)

SC hears AP’s petition on insider trading of Amaravati lands

Drinking water sumps are now filled with muck and silt and will require proper cleaning before they can be used for cooking and drinking purposes. (PTI Photo)

People near lake beds dread a repeat of 2020 flood horror

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter @AndhraPradeshCM)

Jagan appeals Modi to provide unused vaccine to government

Joint secretary Sanjay Awasthi said the process to notify the jurisdiction of the Krishna River Management Board and the Godavari River Management Board was initiated way back in 2014 when Andhra Pradesh was bifurcated. (Photo:DC)

Centre justifies ‘midnight gazette’



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sirisha Bandla — the Indian-origin woman who flew with Richard Branson into space

Sirisha Bandla, Virgin Galactic's Vice President of Government Affairs and Research Operations, and one of the passengers accompanying Richard Branson, waves to the crowd before heading to board the rocket plane that will fly them to space from Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. (Photo: AP)
 

Dilip Kumar’s Hyderabad connections

Dilip Kumar with his wife, Saira Banu. (AFP)
 

Despite lockdowns, Hyderabad air rife with Nitrogen dioxide

The eight Indian cities where the NO2 pollution has increased since the initial lockdown are, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Lucknow. Representational Image (Twitter)
 

Kerala launches in-car dining to give fillip to tourism

Kerala Tourism Minister PA Mohammed Riyas during the in-car dining. (Photo: ANI)
 

No farters/burpers please: Matrimonial ad prank by a feminist goes viral

Sakshi claimed that there were a plethora of hate emails sent her way as the ad hurt a lot of fragile egos, ranging from feminism-bashers to trolls sending death threats over a prank. (Twitter)
 

Hyderabad math wizard solves Riemann Hypothesis

Dr Eswaran, 74, works with the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology in Hyderabad.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Twitter India MD gets relief, no coercive action, says Karnataka HC

Karnataka High Court restrained police from initiating coercive action against Twitter India's Head Manish Maheshwari. (Representative photo:AFP)

Those who live in India must abide by its rules: IT minister

Union Minister for Railways and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw assumes office at Rail Bhawan, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 8, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Pawar rules out Shiv Sena’s claim to Speaker’s post in Maharashtra Assembly

NCP chief Sharad Pawar. (PTI file photo)

Expelled AIADMK leader, former MP join DMK

In March, Venkatchalam was expelled from the AIADMK. (Photo: PTI)

Kamala Harris dials PM Modi on US decision to send vaccines to India

Kamala Harris on Thursday made her first phone call to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inform him the decision of the Biden Administration to send tens of thousands of doses of life-saving COVID-19 vaccines to India. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->