Nation Politics 16 Jul 2021 Abolishing CPS is pr ...
Nation, Politics

Abolishing CPS is priority, says Sajjala

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 16, 2021, 12:42 am IST
Updated Jul 16, 2021, 12:42 am IST
Relief to government employees
Adviser to government (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy. (Photo:Facebook)
 Adviser to government (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy. (Photo:Facebook)

VIJAYAWADA: Adviser to government (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is aware of the problems of government employees and complicated issues in the Contributory Pension Scheme cancellation and was working on resolving it.

He was speaking at a felicitation function organised by AP NGOs Association for its former state president N Chandrasekhar Reddy here on Thursday.

 

Ramakrishna Reddy assured that the government is ready to solve every problem of the employees. He stated that the Chief Minister believes that the employees were part of the government.

He recalled that Jagan Mohan Reddy had taken the decision to implement IR for employees as promised in the election manifesto. He stated that despite knowing that there were difficulties in abolishing the Contributory Pension Scheme, he had appointed a committee to resolve the issues and to cancel CPS.

He said that the Chief Minister has thanked all government employees who worked tirelessly for the containing Covid-19. He added that the government is taking steps to bring in a unique mechanism to address financial, service and personal issues related to employees. He further added that the Chief Minister had decided to use the services of Chandrasekhar Reddy as coordinator between the government and employees.

 

Minister for endowments Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao said that the cooperation of government employees was essential to ensure transparent governance.

Chandrasekhar Reddy recalled that he was in government service for 36 years and had studiously worked towards resolving employees issues through APNGOs Association.

APSFL chairman P. Gowtham Reddy, MLC Lella Appi Reddy, APNGOA state president Bandi Srinivas Rao and others participated in the programme.

...
Tags: sajjala ramakrishna reddy, government employees, contributory pension scheme, ap ngos association, jagan mohan reddy
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Madhava Reddy said that they had arrested the six persons while one accused Ch. Rajendra Prasad was at large. (Representational Image: PTI)

Six pseudo scribes arrested in Andhra Pradesh

The crisis in Punjab was precipitated after the public utterances of disgruntled Congress legislator Mr Sidhu against the Congress government and the CM Captain Amarinder Singh. (Representational Photo:PTI)

Move for Sidhu as PCC chief, Capt Amarinder Singh angry

Jindal Steel.

Jindal Steel to set up steel plant in Nellore district

The Indian Army deployed over 50,000 soldiers in Ladakh to counter any threat from the Chinese Army. (Representational Photo: AFP)

More forces rushed to Ladakh as China builds infra all across LAC



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sirisha Bandla — the Indian-origin woman who flew with Richard Branson into space

Sirisha Bandla, Virgin Galactic's Vice President of Government Affairs and Research Operations, and one of the passengers accompanying Richard Branson, waves to the crowd before heading to board the rocket plane that will fly them to space from Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. (Photo: AP)
 

Dilip Kumar’s Hyderabad connections

Dilip Kumar with his wife, Saira Banu. (AFP)
 

Despite lockdowns, Hyderabad air rife with Nitrogen dioxide

The eight Indian cities where the NO2 pollution has increased since the initial lockdown are, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Lucknow. Representational Image (Twitter)
 

Kerala launches in-car dining to give fillip to tourism

Kerala Tourism Minister PA Mohammed Riyas during the in-car dining. (Photo: ANI)
 

No farters/burpers please: Matrimonial ad prank by a feminist goes viral

Sakshi claimed that there were a plethora of hate emails sent her way as the ad hurt a lot of fragile egos, ranging from feminism-bashers to trolls sending death threats over a prank. (Twitter)
 

Hyderabad math wizard solves Riemann Hypothesis

Dr Eswaran, 74, works with the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology in Hyderabad.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

More forces rushed to Ladakh as China builds infra all across LAC

The Indian Army deployed over 50,000 soldiers in Ladakh to counter any threat from the Chinese Army. (Representational Photo: AFP)

Twitter India MD gets relief, no coercive action, says Karnataka HC

Karnataka High Court restrained police from initiating coercive action against Twitter India's Head Manish Maheshwari. (Representative photo:AFP)

Those who live in India must abide by its rules: IT minister

Union Minister for Railways and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw assumes office at Rail Bhawan, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 8, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Pawar rules out Shiv Sena’s claim to Speaker’s post in Maharashtra Assembly

NCP chief Sharad Pawar. (PTI file photo)

Expelled AIADMK leader, former MP join DMK

In March, Venkatchalam was expelled from the AIADMK. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->