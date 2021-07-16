Abolishing CPS is priority, says Sajjala

VIJAYAWADA: Adviser to government (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is aware of the problems of government employees and complicated issues in the Contributory Pension Scheme cancellation and was working on resolving it.

He was speaking at a felicitation function organised by AP NGOs Association for its former state president N Chandrasekhar Reddy here on Thursday.

Ramakrishna Reddy assured that the government is ready to solve every problem of the employees. He stated that the Chief Minister believes that the employees were part of the government.

He recalled that Jagan Mohan Reddy had taken the decision to implement IR for employees as promised in the election manifesto. He stated that despite knowing that there were difficulties in abolishing the Contributory Pension Scheme, he had appointed a committee to resolve the issues and to cancel CPS.

He said that the Chief Minister has thanked all government employees who worked tirelessly for the containing Covid-19. He added that the government is taking steps to bring in a unique mechanism to address financial, service and personal issues related to employees. He further added that the Chief Minister had decided to use the services of Chandrasekhar Reddy as coordinator between the government and employees.

Minister for endowments Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao said that the cooperation of government employees was essential to ensure transparent governance.

Chandrasekhar Reddy recalled that he was in government service for 36 years and had studiously worked towards resolving employees issues through APNGOs Association.

APSFL chairman P. Gowtham Reddy, MLC Lella Appi Reddy, APNGOA state president Bandi Srinivas Rao and others participated in the programme.