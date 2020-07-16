Telangana transfers two top health officials amid pandemic

In a surprise bureaucratic reshuffle, the state government on Wednesday transferred Santi Kumari, principal secretary of Health, Medical and Family Welfare department to the Forest department. The government also shifted Dr Yogita Rana from the post of commissioner, public health and family welfare department.

Though Santi Kumari was posted as Secretary, Forest department, the government made it clear that A. Rajat Kumar, principal secretary of Irrigation and Command Area Development shall continue to hold the full additional charge as secretary to Environment, Science and Technology till further orders.

V. Karuna has been posted as commissioner, public health and family welfare, in place of Dr Rana.

Santi Kumari and Dr Yogita Rana’s transfers gain significance in the backdrop of criticism against the state government for ‘failure’ in tackling the Covid-19 situation. The state government has posted Syed Ali Murtaza, IAS officer of 1999 batch as secretary of the Health, Medical and Family Welfare department. Syed Murtaza is the incumbent Officer on Special Duty in Telangana Bhavan at New Delhi.

Additionally, the government also transferred another 13 IAS officers working in various departments. Dr Jyothi Buddha Prakash, on reporting for duty after a long training, has been posted as additional chief electoral officer as per the orders of the Election Commission of India.

I. Rani Kumudini, has been posted as special chief secretary to LET & F department duly relieving Ahmad Nadeem. Adhar Sinha was posted as Director General of Environmental Prot-ection, Training and Research Institute (EPRTI) duly relieving Rajat Kumar from full additional charge.

L. Sharman, additional secretary of municipal administration and urban development has been posted as Nagarkurnool district collector and replaces SK Yasmeen Basha. A. Sridevasena Adilabad district collector has been transferred and posted as director school education duly reliving Chitra Ramachandran.

Sikta Patnaiak Peddapally district collector is now collector of Adilabad while Bharathi Holikeri Mancherial district collector was given full additional charge as collector Peddapally.