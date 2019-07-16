Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Politics 16 Jul 2019 Karnataka Congress c ...
Nation, Politics

Karnataka Congress chief warns rebel MLAs of disqualification

PTI
Published Jul 16, 2019, 9:45 pm IST
Updated Jul 16, 2019, 9:45 pm IST
The Congress-JDS coalition government is under threat of being reduced to minority as 16 of their MLAs resigned from the assembly.
In the 225-member assembly, including the nominated member, the BJP has 107 MLAs and the coalition's strength will dwindle to 101 if the resignations are accepted. (Photo: File)
 In the 225-member assembly, including the nominated member, the BJP has 107 MLAs and the coalition's strength will dwindle to 101 if the resignations are accepted. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: With just a day left for the showdown in the Karnataka assembly, state Congress chief Dinesh Gundu Rao, on Tuesday, claimed that the party rebel MLAs camping in Mumbai had been locked down and may be disqualified.

Rao took to Twitter to warn the rebel leaders of the possible consequences that may jeopardise their career.

 

"Just heard. the rebel Congress MLAs in Mumbai are in complete lockdown. Mobiles taken away, can't step outside, (they are) under house arrest," Rao alleged. Posting a smiley with his tweet, Rao said the rebels were in the "clutches of BJP" and were sure to get disqualified.

"Soon they will be waiting in queue for B-forms to get BJP ticket," he added.

The Congress-JDS coalition government is under threat of being reduced to minority as 16 of their MLAs resigned from the assembly while two independents too withdrew their support to the alliance and aligned with the BJP.

In the 225-member assembly, including the nominated member, the BJP has 107 MLAs and the coalition's strength will dwindle to 101 if the resignations are accepted.

The speaker has accepted chief minister H D Kumaraswamy's notice to move the confidence motion to prove his majority on Thursday at 11.30 am.

Rao also accused the BJP of trying to take suspended Congress MLA R Roshan Baig to Mumbai. Baig too has resigned from the assembly.

Baig was detained late Monday night by the special investigation team probing the 'IMA ponzi scheme' at the airport when he was about to fly to Mumbai and he was questioned till 1 pm Tuesday, according to SIT sources.

"The BJP is now escorting Roshan Baig! They were targeting him just a few weeks ago in the IMA scam. Clearly shows their hand in trying to topple the Congress/JDS govt. Doesn't this prove our allegations that the resignations of our MLAs are neither voluntary nor genuine?" Rao tweeted.

...
Tags: roshan baig, karnataka
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

The additional complex built with a total built-up area of 1,80,700 square metres and imbibed technology intensive features. (Photo: File)

President to inaugurate SC's new annexe building on Wednesday

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Naidu said that his government had decided to provide reservations to the Kapu community without hampering the interests of backward classes. (Photo: File)

Chandrababu Naidu, Jagan Mohan Reddy lock horns over Kapu reservation

Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa (Photo: File)

If Kargil comes again, we are very well prepared: IAF Chief BS Dhanoa

The ICG added, 'This samaritan gesture from BCG comes at a time when the visit of delegation of the Bangladesh Coast Guard to India is underway for Annual Zonal/Regional Commanders meeting in Kolkata'. (Photo: File)

516 fishermen, 32 indian boats repatriated by coast guard from Bangladesh



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Illegal building demolished in Indore

Dust rose up in the air as the structure came crashing down with a thud in the densely-populated area. (Photo: ANI)
 

Vijay Deverakonda slams reporter for asking Rashmika Mandanna about her break-up

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda (Photo: Sunoj Ninan Mathew)
 

Have to eat rats to survive, claim locals in flood-affected Bihar village

Bihar is witnessing floods as the water levels of several rivers have been rising following heavy rainfall in the past few days. (Photo: ANI)
 

Former Indian Air Force employee donates Rs 1.08 crore to Defence Ministry

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met Airman C B R Prasad on Monday and received the cheque from him. (Photo: ANI)
 

Ranchi: Court grants bail to student, directs her to distribute copies of Quran

A dharna was staged by the locals outside the police station demanding her release. (Photo: Representational image)
 

JNU guard cracks university entrance, to study Russian

Vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar said, ‘We have always encouraged students from diverse backgrounds. We nurture them by providing them critical thinking ability.’ (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Chandrababu Naidu, Jagan Mohan Reddy lock horns over Kapu reservation

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Naidu said that his government had decided to provide reservations to the Kapu community without hampering the interests of backward classes. (Photo: File)

Raosaheb Patil resigns as Maharashtra BJP chief, Chandrakant Patil named successor

Patil was serving as a Cabinet Minister in Maharashtra. He was looking after the portfolio of Revenue and Public Works. (Photo: ANI)

Congress member seeks reduction in GST on fertilisers, tractors

Reddy said fertilisers, tractors and machines

Rahul exempted from personal appearance in 'Modi surname' defamation case

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was on Tuesday granted exemption from personal appearance by a court here in a criminal defamation case filed by a Gujarat MLA over his 'Modi surname' remark. (Photo: File)

Chandrakant Patil appointed as BJP prez after Raosaheb Patil Danve resigns

Chandrakant is the Cabinet Minister for Revenue, Public Works Department (Excluding Undertakings) in the Maharashtra Government. (Photo: Twitter | @ChDadaPatil | ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham