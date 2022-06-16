KCR to warn 35 party MLAs faring badly in surveys for six months

Details of family members of MLAs who are ‘politically active’ and who have public support are also being gathered as part of these surveys to find a suitable replacement and pacify MLAs by giving tickets to one of their family members. (DC FIle Image)

Hyderabad: TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao would issue a stern warning during the state executive meeting next week to about 35 party MLAs who continue to do poorly in the monthly surveys since December last. The leadership has been alerting and cautioning 'non-performers' to mend their ways, or else the leadership would be forced to replace them with other leaders in the 2023 Assembly polls.

Despite giving six months, party sources said, no improvement was noticed in the legislators' performance going by the survey reports obtained till May-end.

Sources said Rao would discuss these survey reports in the state executive meeting and issue a stern warning to the 35 MLAs to improve to improve their performance in the next six months or be ready to face 'severe action'.

Although the TRS has officially signed up with the I-PAC in April, the organisation's teams along with three independent agencies have been conducting periodic surveys in all Assembly constituencies since December last. The surveys were also being conducted in the 16 constituencies which are not represented by the TRS.

For June, the CM had reportedly obtained reports of 70 constituencies so far and reports from the remaining 49 were expected next week. The findings of the reports from these 70 constituencies were no different from that of the previous surveys, party sources said. The CM took a serious view of this.

Surveys were also undertaken to identify the suitable alternative leaders in each constituency in the event of the party denying tickets to MLAs.

Also, details of family members of MLAs who are ‘politically active’ and who have public support are also being gathered as part of these surveys to find a suitable replacement and pacify MLAs by giving tickets to one of their family members.