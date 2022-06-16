KCR spoiled efficiency of police department in TS: Revanth

TPCC chief and MP A Revanth Reddy, working president Geetha Reddy and other leaders address a press meet at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad. (Photo by arrangement)

HYDERABAD: TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy has said that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao destroyed the efficiency of the police department. The Chief Minister was giving key postings to his choice of officers and had ignored an efficient IPS officer, he said.

As a result, the law and order situation had gone out of control and cases of gangrape were rising, he said.

The TPCC held an all-party meeting here on Wednesday as part of the ‘Hyderabad Bachao’ agitation. AICC national spokesperson Dasoju Sravan coordinated the meeting in which TJS, BSP, YSRC, CPI, CPM, CPI (ML) New Democracy, Inti Party members took part.

Revanth Reddy said at the meeting that a senior IPS officer continued in the same post for seven and half years, whereas others were attached to the DGP office.

Senior police officers who got plum postings with the blessings of the CM became loyal to him and ignored all rules and regulations, the Congress president alleged.

He said the attitude of a few sincere police officers has also changed during the TRS rule, he said.

Giving a new twist to the Jubilee Hills gangrape case, Revanth Reddy said city police commissioner C.V. Anand should reveal where the crime took place.

“Shockingly, the gangrape was committed in a temple premises,” Revanth Reddy alleged. BJP MLA M. Raghunandan Rao leaked the video clipping of the gangrape incident to weaken the case,” he alleged.

The Congress has suggested that the CM hold an all-party meeting on the law and order situation, he said.

TJS president Prof. Kodandaram said fast-track courts should be set up to try the cases of atrocities against women. “KCR should react on gangrape cases. He is taking good care of his own security, but not ensuring women's safety,” Kodandaram claimed.

He said that to control the flow of liquor in Telangana, meetings and rallies should be held across the state.

Prof. Haragopal said, “We aspired to have a better society after the formation of Telangana, but the new state is becoming a centre for drugs, liquor and other anti-social activities. The Congress granted Telangana state and it should take responsibility of making the new state as a model,” he said.

TPCC working president Dr Geetha Reddy, YSRC Telangana general secretary Devender Reddy, Inti Party president Cheraku Sudhakar and others spoke. The all-party meeting passed 34 resolutions urging the state government to take steps for the safety of women.