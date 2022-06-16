  
BJP reaches out to people from other states living in Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALU PULIPAKA
Published Jun 16, 2022, 12:11 am IST
Updated Jun 16, 2022, 7:14 am IST
To deploy BJP CMs of other states to woo voters in state
BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (DC)
HYDERABAD: The Bharatiya Janata Party, in an unprecedented effort, has decided to reach out to members of different communities from various states who have made Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana their home. This outreach will get off to a flying start, the party leaders here hope, on July 1 with Chief Ministers from BJP-ruled states meeting in Hyderabad with members from various groups and associations representing people from their states.

These meetings will be held a day before the party’s two-day national executive conclave begins on July 2.

 

To meet with people from the states where the BJP is not in power, the party will press into service former chief ministers, as in the case of Devendra Fadnavis from Maharashtra, who will meet Marathi-speaking people. The party leaders from the city have been handed the task of inviting the groups for the July 1 meetings.

This was decided at a meeting of the state office-bearers on Tuesday that was chaired by Tarun Chugh , Telangana BJP incharge and the party’s national general secretary.

The plan is to ensure no one is left behind and to let a message percolate that irrespective of where people came to Telangana from, they are part of the state and their interests matter to the BJP, a senior party leader said. Party leaders are expected to seek support for the BJP from the different communities for the next elections in the state.

 

This will be first time that the entire BJP leadership will be in Telangana and in Hyderabad and the state party unit has already set up 33 committees to look after various arrangements for its national executive meeting.

Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


