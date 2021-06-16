Nation Current Affairs 16 Jun 2021 Tributes paid to Gal ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Tributes paid to Galwan Valley martyrs on 1st anniversary

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 16, 2021, 2:20 am IST
Updated Jun 16, 2021, 6:57 am IST
The Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps also remembered the martyrs of Galwan on the first anniversary of the clash
A statue of Col. Babu was unveiled Tuesday at Suryapet by Telangana minister K.T. Rama Rao. (DC)
 A statue of Col. Babu was unveiled Tuesday at Suryapet by Telangana minister K.T. Rama Rao. (DC)

New Delhi: Army Chief Gen. M.M. Naravane on Tuesday paid homage to 20 Indian soldiers who sacrificed their lives fighting Chinese PLA troops in the Galwan Valley last year while defending the nation’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. Gen. Naravane said their valour will be eternally etched in the nation’s memory.

The Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps also remembered the martyrs of Galwan on the first anniversary of the clash. In a solemn ceremony, Maj. Gen. Akash Kaushik, chief of staff, Fire and Fury Corps, laid a wreath at the iconic Leh War Memorial on the occasion. “The nation will remain eternally grateful to these gallant soldiers who fought in the most difficult high-altitude terrain and made the supreme sacrifice in service of the nation,” the Army said. The Indian Army lost 20 soldiers, including Col. B. Santosh Babu, the commanding officer of 16 Bihar, during the clash on June 15 last year.

 

A statue of Col. Babu was unveiled Tuesday at Suryapet by Telangana minister K.T. Rama Rao. Col. Babu was from Suryapet, 140 km from Hyderabad.
During the clash, Indian observers counted over 60 Chinese casualties being picked up on stretchers and taken back. Only in February this year, China for the first time officially acknowledged four of its soldiers were killed and one officer seriously injured in the Galwan clash.

...
Tags: galwan valley, col. santosh babu, galwan valley clash, india-china face-off, fire & fury corps, ktr unveils col. santosh statue, galwan valley martyrs, indo-china face-off


Horoscope 16 June 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Increase in farm production prompts government to start new projects. — DC Image

Efforts on to set up agro-hub in Khammam

Unfortunately, vaccination centres are also being seen as another hub for spread of Coronavirus due to large crowds at these places. — Representational image/PTI

Nalgonda still reporting many Covid cases

West Godavari district coordinator of health services Dr A.V.R. Mohan said 300 oxygen-attached beds and 100 ICU beds would be arranged for the third wave in the district. — Representational image/Pixabay

2,000 beds planned for children if third wave strikes state

The ‘Future of work’ demands knowing English which will be met with studying UG in English medium so that the inherent inhibition wanes away. — DC Image

English medium must at under graduate level



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India’s vaccine hesitancy is at a high of 74.53%

Coronavirus vaccines are expected to be a yearly phenomenon like the influenza vaccine, says Dr Randeep Guleria. — PTI

Supreme court guidelines make rig and borewell owners responsible for accidents

Taking a serious view, the apex court made it mandatory for the rigs to register with the governmental agency irrespective of whether they belonged to the private or government sphere. (Photo: PTI)

Bharat Biotech says supply price of Covaxin to Centre at Rs 150 not viable

A medic holds a vial of Bharat Biotech's covid vaccine, Covaxin. (Photo: AFP)

Karnataka: Total lockdown in 17 panchayats in Dakshina Kannada district

Only those in the medical sector, milk supply, petrol bunks and other emergency services will be allowed to move in the villages and outside. (Representative Image: Reuters)

BJP's 'Embalam' Selvam set to be elected Speaker of Puducherry Assembly

BJP MLA 'Embalam' R Selvam is all set to be elected unopposed as Speaker of the Puducherry Assembly. (Photo: Twitter/ @embalamrselvam)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham