Nation Politics 16 Jun 2021 Telugu Desam blockin ...
Nation, Politics

Telugu Desam blocking house pattas to poor: CM Jagan

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 17, 2021, 12:18 am IST
Updated Jun 17, 2021, 12:18 am IST
Over 3.7 lakh could not get them due to litigations
The Chief Minister was interacting with Collectors and SPs on a wide range of issues including e-cropping, housing, Spandana grievances, and other welfare schemes. (DC Photo)
 The Chief Minister was interacting with Collectors and SPs on a wide range of issues including e-cropping, housing, Spandana grievances, and other welfare schemes. (DC Photo)

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday expressed concern that as many as 3,70,201 families could not get house sites due to the court litigations pursued by Telugu Desam and others.

He directed District Collectors and Joint Collectors to initiate measures for speedy resolution of the cases. Since the High Court vacation also ended, officials should focus on the cases. Similarly, focus should be laid on providing house sites within 90 days of receipt of applications from eligible beneficiaries.

 

The Chief Minister was interacting with Collectors and SPs on a wide range of issues including e-cropping, housing, Spandana grievances, and other welfare schemes. He noted that water and electricity facilities were provided in 4,120 housing colonies and directed the officials to provide them in the rest of colonies by the end of June.

The officials informed that 1.72 lakh new beneficiaries were identified, of whom 38,000 were receiving house sites in the current layouts, 9,794 would be accommodated in new layouts. Around 11,740 applications are yet to be processed. The Chief Minister instructed the officials to complete the construction of 15.6 lakh houses in the first phase.

 

The Chief Minister also emphasised on e-cropping and said that Collectors, Joint Collectors should monitor at least 10 per cent of the e-cropping and fix responsibility on officials for any failures. Farmers must be given receipts along with digital acknowledgement, listing out all e-crop details such as input subsidy and crop insurance. He stated that the farmers should not be facing any hassles because of the officials' mistakes. In case of any doubts, farmers should have the right to question the authorities, thus providing a physical receipt along with digital acknowledgement.

 

The Chief Minister said that quality seeds should be provided to the farmers through RBKs and directed the authorities to keep a check on black marketing and spurious seeds by conducting regular inspections. He said that even during the curfew, agricultural and allied activities must be taken up. Custom hiring centers and hubs must be set up as they could transform the agriculture sector in coming days, by providing machinery services at affordable prices to local farmers. Committees at the district level should be set up by the farmers themselves, where they can decide on the machinery they could rent including the price fixation. The Chief Minister said that in the first phase, 3,000 custom hiring centres would be launched in the RBKs on July 8, followed by the second phase in October and the third phase in January. He also directed the authorities to make available banking services at RBKs and told the Collectors to take it up the banks.

 

...
Tags: jagan, telugu desam, spandana grievances, house sites, housing colonies, andhra pradesh
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

A parliamentary standing committee recently called for stringent action other than denial of vigilance clearance against the officers who failed to submit their returns. It has also recommended the DoPT and the CVC to increase surveillance on such officials. — Representational image/By arrangement

14 IAS officers from Telugu states fail to submit annual immovable property returns

Telangana High Court on Wednesday issued show cause notices to Ravi Gupta. (DC Photo)

Appointment of APPs: HC issues show cause to Telangana home secretary

District collector Hari Narayanan said the mandal-level task force will take special steps to ensure that fever survey, testing, quarantine, isolation etc are done at all the mandals that are contributing the highest number of Covid cases. — PTI

Covid-19 continues to plague small towns and villages in Andhra Pradesh

TRS leaders believe that the party president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will not undertake any exercise either to reshuffle his Cabinet or to fill nominated posts in the party as well as in the government until the Huzurabad bypoll is over. (Photo: Twitter @TelanganaCMO)

No sign of Cabinet reshuffle in Telangana; aspirants let down



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

AIADMK slams Sasikala for 'audio politics', trying 'divide and rule' tactic

Hitting out at Sasikala for attempting

Amit Shah to focus on talks with farmer unions

A file picture of the farmers protest in Singhu Border (Image Source: Prakash Singh/AFP)

Twitter campaign to declare Tulu as official language gets political support

Backing the campaign, Dakshina Kannada MP and BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel tweeted in Tulu saying, Efforts and talks are on to include Tulu in the eighth schedule. (PTI Photo)

Jagan calls on Amit Shah, pushes three capitals plan for Andhra Pradesh

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the latter's residence on Thursday. (Photo:ANI)

Will continue as Karnataka CM for next two years, says Yediyurappa

Speculation has been rife for some time now that efforts were on, by a section of the ruling BJP to exert pressure for unseating Yediyurappa. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham