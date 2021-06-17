ED issues summons to Nama Nageswara Rao in bank fraud case

Earlier this month on June 11, the ED officials conducted searches at some of the offices of Madhucon Group belonging to Nama Nageswara Rao related to alleged fund diversion of Ranchi Expressway Limited, a Madhucon Group company. (DC Photo)

HYDERABAD: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued summons to Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MP Nama Nageswara Rao in connection with a Rs 1,064 crore bank fraud case.

According to sources, the ED officials asked Nageswara Rao to appear before it for questioning on June 25. It also summoned the directors of Ranchi Expressway Limited and Madhucon group companies to appear before it.

Earlier this month on June 11, the ED officials conducted searches at some of the offices of Madhucon Group belonging to Nama Nageswara Rao related to alleged fund diversion of Ranchi Expressway Limited, a Madhucon Group company.