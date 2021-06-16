Nation Current Affairs 16 Jun 2021 DC impact: MP Soyam ...
DC impact: MP Soyam Bapurao gifts bullock to distressed Adivasi farmer

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 16, 2021, 11:59 pm IST
Updated Jun 17, 2021, 7:13 am IST
The Adivasi farmer family was using using family member in place of the second bullock to balance the plough in Dongargam village
A team of leaders led by Bapurao’s son Venkatesh visited Dongargam village and interacted with the family and donated the bullock that was purchased for Rs 40,000. — DC Image
 A team of leaders led by Bapurao’s son Venkatesh visited Dongargam village and interacted with the family and donated the bullock that was purchased for Rs 40,000. — DC Image

ADILABAD: Adilabad BJP MP and Thudum Debba state president Soyam Bapurao has responded to the incident of a distressed Adivasi farmer family using family member in place of the second bullock to balance the plough in Dongargam village in Indravelli mandal and donated a bullock to the farmers' family on Wednesday.

Following a report in Deccan Chronicle, Bapurao who was in Delhi asked his team to immediately visit the village and donate a bullock to Kova Abhiman's family so that they could continue their agriculture operations without any hurdles. Abhiman is using his son Avinash in place of the second bullock following the death of a bullock.

 

A team of leaders led by Bapurao’s son Venkatesh visited Dongargam village and interacted with the family and donated the bullock that was purchased for Rs 40,000. BJP leaders and the farmer’s family performed puja to the bullocks before commencing tilling in the leftover land.

Indravelli MPP Pote Shobha, senior Adivasi leader Sidam Bheemrao and Thodasam Nagorao, Thudum Debba leaders Kodapa Nagesh, Godam Ganesh and Purka Bapurao and others were present.

...
Tags: soyam bapu rao, adivasi family dongargam, mp donates bullock to adivasi farmer, bjp mp soyam bapu rao
Location: India, Telangana, Adilabad


PM Modi invites world to invest in India, offers what innovators and investors need

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: Twitter/ @PMOIndia)

Pakistan court adjourns Kulbhushan Jadhav's case till October 5

The court also issued notice to the counsel of the Indian High Commission to appear before the court on the next date of hearing. (Photo: PTI/File)

Maoists killed in exchange of fire in Visakhapatnam

Additional forces were being deployed to the incident spot wherein weapons including a set of AK-47 used by the Moaists were found, the police sources said. (Representational image: PTI)

Decision to increase gap between Covishield doses based on scientific evidence: NTAGI

The NTAGI chairman also stated that Canada, Sri Lanka and few other countries are using 12 - 16 weeks interval for the AstraZeneca vaccine which is the same as the Covishield vaccine. (ANI)

UP Police books Twitter, journalists for circulating video of Muslim man

The FIR alleges that the video was shared with an intention to provoke communal unrest. (Photo: Screengrab from video)
