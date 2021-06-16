DC impact: MP Soyam Bapurao gifts bullock to distressed Adivasi farmer

A team of leaders led by Bapurao’s son Venkatesh visited Dongargam village and interacted with the family and donated the bullock that was purchased for Rs 40,000. — DC Image

ADILABAD: Adilabad BJP MP and Thudum Debba state president Soyam Bapurao has responded to the incident of a distressed Adivasi farmer family using family member in place of the second bullock to balance the plough in Dongargam village in Indravelli mandal and donated a bullock to the farmers' family on Wednesday.

Following a report in Deccan Chronicle, Bapurao who was in Delhi asked his team to immediately visit the village and donate a bullock to Kova Abhiman's family so that they could continue their agriculture operations without any hurdles. Abhiman is using his son Avinash in place of the second bullock following the death of a bullock.

A team of leaders led by Bapurao’s son Venkatesh visited Dongargam village and interacted with the family and donated the bullock that was purchased for Rs 40,000. BJP leaders and the farmer’s family performed puja to the bullocks before commencing tilling in the leftover land.

Indravelli MPP Pote Shobha, senior Adivasi leader Sidam Bheemrao and Thodasam Nagorao, Thudum Debba leaders Kodapa Nagesh, Godam Ganesh and Purka Bapurao and others were present.