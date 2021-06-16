Nation Politics 16 Jun 2021 Ashok Gajapathi Raju ...
Nation, Politics

Ashok Gajapathi Raju violates Covid norms

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 16, 2021, 12:44 am IST
Updated Jun 16, 2021, 12:44 am IST
Raju allegedly violated visited the Paidithalli temple in Vizianagaram town along with hundreds of party workers and his followers
Ashok Gajapathi Raju. (PTI)
 Ashok Gajapathi Raju. (PTI)

VISAKHAPATNAM: Former Central minister and TDP politburo member P Ashok Gajapathi Raju allegedly violated the Covid-19 protocol by visiting Paidithalli temple in Vizianagaram town along with hundreds of party workers and his followers on Tuesday morning. Normally, people visit this temple on Tuesdays, a tradition that has been followed since decades.

His followers said after winning the high court case against the state government regarding his removal from the chairman post of MANSAS and Simhachalam Temple Trust, Gajapathi Raju wanted to offer special prayers to the Goddess.

 

But his critics said it was a clear violation of Covid-19 protocol, taking hundreds of people inside the premises of the temple.

“Ashok did not visit the temple during Sirimanotsav, the annual festival of the Goddess citing Covid-19. He also most of the time shut his bungalow to outsiders citing infection. Why did he go today?’’ said a retired school teacher and a devotee of the Goddess.

District Medical and Health Officer Dr SV Ramana Kumari said the administration was allowing one or two persons into the temple and not hundreds as per the Covid-19 protocol.

 

Superintendent of police Vizianagaram B Raja Kumari said as per information, only 60 to 70 persons accompanied Ashok Gajapathi Raji to the temple in the morning.

“But it is still a violation of Covid-19 protocol,’’ the SP said.

...
Tags: ashok gajapathi raju, paidithalli temple
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


