84th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

343,080

9,353

Recovered

180,326

10,200

Deaths

9,918

377

Maharashtra110744560494128 Tamil Nadu4650425344479 Delhi42829164271400 Gujarat24104166721506 Uttar Pradesh136158268399 Rajasthan129819785301 West Bengal114945494485 Madhya Pradesh109357903465 Haryana77223565100 Karnataka7213414088 Bihar6662422638 Andhra Pradesh6456338586 Jammu and Kashmir5202260462 Telangana51932766187 Assam415922068 Odisha4055285414 Punjab3267244371 Kerala2544117421 Uttarakhand153775513 Jharkhand14165598 Chhatisgarh12113475 Tripura10794331 Himachal Pradesh4372376 Goa359670 Chandigarh3552956 Manipur304640 Puducherry194914 Nagaland177880 Arunachal Pradesh9170 Mizoram8810 Sikkim6850 Meghalaya44261
Nation Politics 16 Jun 2020 Rahul Gandhi targets ...
Nation, Politics

Rahul Gandhi targets Modi government over rising fuel prices

PTI
Published Jun 16, 2020, 4:35 pm IST
Updated Jun 16, 2020, 4:56 pm IST
He also asked the prime minister to put money in the hands of the poor and middle class.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)
 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday to stop "profiteering" from the misery of the poor as he attacked the BJP-led government for raising fuel prices.

He also asked the prime minister to put money in the hands of the poor and middle class during the current crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic.

 

"PM Modi, these tragic times dictate putting money directly in the hands of the middle class and poor. STOP profiteering from their misery," the Congress leader wrote on Twitter, using the hashtag -- "ModiStopLootingIndia".

He also shared a letter from Congress president Sonia Gandhi to the prime minister, seeking a rollback of the increase in fuel prices.

The former Congress chief has been targeting the government over the rise in petrol and diesel prices, and has said the middle class and poor people pay for the "gifts crony capitalists get".

"Middle class and the poor pay for the gifts the crony capitalists get," Gandhi wrote on Twitter on Monday.

Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also wrote on the microblogging website that Sonia Gandhi has written to the prime minister demanding a rollback of the surging petrol-diesel prices that have broken the back of the common man in these challenging times.

The statements came on a day oil companies raised petrol and diesel prices for the 10th day in a row, with the petrol price hiked to Rs 76.73 per litre from Rs 76.26 in Delhi and the diesel rates to Rs 75.19 a litre from Rs 74.26.

Due to the 10 hikes, the petrol price has gone up by Rs 5.47 per litre and that of diesel by Rs 5.8 a litre.

...
Tags: diesel and petrol prices, congress leader rahul gandhi


Latest From Nation

Representational image. (AP)

COVID-19: At least 8 states reach an agreement with private healthcare providers

Chandi homam being performed

Chandi Homam performed at Rameswaram to drive away Coronavirus

File pic of devotees to Chamundi hills on Aashada Friday last year. — DC Photo

Chamundi hills bans entry of devotees on Aashada Fridays, Vardanthi Utsav

The webpage of Kateel temple

Durgaparameshwari temple in Kateel begins e-ticket for darshan



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

They could beat private eyes tailing cheating spouses! We’re talking about COVID apps

The COVID-19 apps also continuously collect and process highly sensitive and personally identifiable information, about health, location and direct identifiers like name, age, email address and voter or national identification of a user.
 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Nepal Parliament clears map, India terms move untenable

A view of the lower house of the parliament of Nepal. PTI photo

MVA government in Maharashtra will complete its full term, says NCP's Nawab Malik

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. (PTI)

BJP central leadership snubs BSY

Senior congress leader Mallikarjuna kharge along with congress president D K Shiva Kumar and congress leaderv Siddharamaiah filed nominations for Rajyashaba member at Vidhanasoudha in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo Satish.B)

A pandemic revelation: Women rule (better)

New Zealand PM ,Jacinda Ardern

Covid-19 rules being used to harass us, says Telangana Congress chief

Telangana Congress president Uttam Kumar Reddy
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham