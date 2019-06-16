Cricket World Cup 2019

Will ensure safety of daughters through 'Beti Bachao' committees: Shivraj

Published Jun 16, 2019
He also informed the media that members of religious and social organisations will gather on Sunday in order to take part in the campaign.
Bhopal: To ensure safety and security of a girl child in the state, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that soon 'Beti Bachao' committee will be formed in all the colonies of Bhopal and the campaign for the same will commence from Sunday.

He also informed the media that members of religious and social organizations will gather on Sunday in order to take part in the campaign.

 

"Members of religious, social organisations gathered together today. To ensure the safety of daughters, it was decided to form 'Beti Bachao' committee in all colonies of Bhopal, the campaign begins tomorrow (June 16). Leaders of various organisations will visit colonies tomorrow and form committees," he said while speaking to media in Bhopal on Saturday.

The former MP chief minister also had stated that the campaigners of 'Beti Bacho' will collectively take out a March on July 7 in Bhopal with an aim to provide protection to the girl child and will also demand 'hanged to the death penalty' for rapists.

"We will send one lakh postcards to Chief Justice of India urging him for the hand to death punishment for rapists," he added.

'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' (BBBP) was launched by the Prime Minister on January 22, 2015, at Panipat, Haryana. The BBBP addresses the declining Child Sex Ratio (CSR) and related issues of women empowerment over a life-cycle continuum. It is a tri-ministerial effort of Ministries of Women and Child Development, Health & Family Welfare and Human Resource Development.

The NDA II government is trying to bring about a transformational shift in the way our society looks at the girl child.

