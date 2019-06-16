Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Politics 16 Jun 2019 Uddhav Thackeray off ...
Nation, Politics

Uddhav Thackeray offers prayers to Ram Lalla in Ayodhya along with party MPs

PTI
Published Jun 16, 2019, 11:09 am IST
Updated Jun 16, 2019, 11:16 am IST
Sanjay Raut had said that Thackeray is fulfilling the promise he made in November that he would visit again after elections.
Thackeray, who reached here this morning along with his son Aditya, will first meet party MPs, who are here since Saturday evening, and then pay obeisance at the makeshift temple. (Photo: ANI)
 Thackeray, who reached here this morning along with his son Aditya, will first meet party MPs, who are here since Saturday evening, and then pay obeisance at the makeshift temple. (Photo: ANI)

Ayodhya:  Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray offered prayers at the makeshift Ram Lalla temple in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday along with 18 newly-elected MPs of his party. Thackeray reached here this morning along with his son Aditya and met party MPs who are in the town since Saturday evening.

He then paid obeisance at the makeshift temple. He is scheduled to address a press conference later in the day and will then leave for Mumbai. Maharashtra will be going to polls later this year and the visit is being seen as an attempt by the Shive Sena to put pressure on ally BJP on the Ram temple issue.

 

But Sena has maintained that Thackeray's visit should not be seen through the electoral lens. Party leader Sanjay Raut had said on Saturday that Thackeray is fulfilling the promise he made in November that he would visit the temple again after elections.

Read | BJP won majority in polls for construction of Ram Temple: Shiv Sena

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Ayodhya a week back to offer prayers at the makeshift Ram Lalla (or infant Ram) temple. His visit, the first after the Lok Sabha election results were declared, was apparently aimed at reiterating support for the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site. The title suit over the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid site is being heard by the Supreme Court.

...
Tags: sanjay raut, bjp, narendra modi, yogi adityanath, ram temple, uddhav thackeray
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Ayodhya


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

To ensure safety and security of a girl child in the state, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that soon 'Beti Bachao' committee will be formed in all the colonies of Bhopal and the campaign for the same will commence from Sunday. (Photo: File)

Will ensure safety of daughters through 'Beti Bachao' committees: Shivraj

Bengal Governor K N Tripathi wrote to Banerjee advising her to take immediate steps to provide security to the medicos and find out a solution to the impasse. (Photo: ANI)

Not honest: Doctors respond to Mamata's appeal to resume work

Attendant Sunil Ram. (Photo: ANI)

Encephalitis death toll rises to 80 in Bihar

The move will hurt American exporters of these 28 items as they will have to pay higher duties, making those items costlier in the Indian market. (Photo: File)

India hikes customs duty on 28 US products



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Rajasthan beauty crowned Miss India 2019

Rajasthan beauty Suman Rao. (Photo: Instagram)
 

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.
 

Different stroke: Couple adopts child with Down Syndrome

For Kavita (left) and Himanshu (right), different is beautiful. They adopted a baby (centre) with Down Syndrome. (Photo: Instagram/ extrachromieveda)
 

Video: 5 life lessons from Priyanka Chopra you can't miss

Priyanka Chopra. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
 

Lord Balaji devotee donates jewellery worth Rs. 2.25 crores

The two golden hands weigh 6kgs each. (Photo: ANI)
 

Two decades of Operation Vijay; armed forces plan celebrations

According to an official release, the theme for the day is 'Remember, Rejoice and Renew'. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Will ensure safety of daughters through 'Beti Bachao' committees: Shivraj

To ensure safety and security of a girl child in the state, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that soon 'Beti Bachao' committee will be formed in all the colonies of Bhopal and the campaign for the same will commence from Sunday. (Photo: File)

Not honest: Doctors respond to Mamata's appeal to resume work

Bengal Governor K N Tripathi wrote to Banerjee advising her to take immediate steps to provide security to the medicos and find out a solution to the impasse. (Photo: ANI)

India hikes customs duty on 28 US products

The move will hurt American exporters of these 28 items as they will have to pay higher duties, making those items costlier in the Indian market. (Photo: File)

BJP won majority in polls for construction of Ram Temple: Shiv Sena

'We don't want to take any credit for the construction of Ram temple', Sanjay Raut said. (Photo: ANI)

‘Won’t say I will quit Cong, nor confirm I will be with it’: B.C. Patil

Some leaders think if given power, I may grow. There was a time when a candidate would win even if he did not campaign after filing his nomination. But this is no longer possible — B.C. Patil, Hirekerur MLA
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham