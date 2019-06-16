Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation, Politics

Slip of tongue: Andhra Dy CM, says Govt aims to deliver 'corrupt rule'

ANI
Published Jun 16, 2019, 11:33 am IST
Updated Jun 16, 2019, 11:33 am IST
Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy had last week appointed five deputy Chief Ministers representing different social groups of the state.
Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister P Pushpa Srivani on Saturday when she said her government aimed to deliver 'corrupt rule' in Andhra Pradesh. (Photo: ANI)
 Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister P Pushpa Srivani on Saturday when she said her government aimed to deliver 'corrupt rule' in Andhra Pradesh. (Photo: ANI)

Vizianagaram: An incident of slip of tongue caused major embarrassment to newly-appointed Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister P Pushpa Srivani on Saturday when she said her government aimed to deliver "corrupt rule" in Andhra Pradesh.

"Our government's aim is to provide a corrupt rule in the state," she said at a press conference here.

 

The minister who intended to say "corruption-free rule", inadvertently said "corrupted rule".

Srivani was visiting her home district for the first time after taking charge as the deputy CM.

Main Opposition Telugu Desam Party lost no time to attack the ruling YSR Congress, saying it agreed with the Deputy Chief Minister's comment.

"Thank you, madam, for opening up your aim. We agree with your comment," a tweet by TDP's official handle read.

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy had last week appointed five deputy Chief Ministers representing different social groups of the state.

In the recently concluded elections, Reddy-led YSR Congress swiped the polls with 151 seats, wresting power from N Chandrababu Naidu's party which only could get 23 seats in the state Assembly.

Among those who arrived for the meeting were Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Prahlad Joshi and leader of BJP in Rajya Sabha Thawar Chand Gehlot.

Ahead of Budget session, all-party meet begins

A self-styled Muslim godman was held for allegedly repeatedly raping a girl on the pretext of shooing away evils from her house in Borabanda area of Hyderabad, police said on Saturday. (Representational Image)

Self-styled Muslim godman held for raping teenage girl in Hyderabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday posted an instructional video of the yoga pose Bhujangasana, also called cobra pose. (Photo: ANI)

PM Modi's animated avatar demonstrates Bhujangasana ahead of Yoga day

Thackeray, who reached here this morning along with his son Aditya, will first meet party MPs, who are here since Saturday evening, and then pay obeisance at the makeshift temple. (Photo: ANI)

Uddhav Thackeray offers prayers to Ram Lalla in Ayodhya along with party MPs



