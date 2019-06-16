Cricket World Cup 2019

-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
 LIVE !  :  (Photo: AP) ICC World Cup 2019: IND vs PAK LIVE; Rohit smashes 50 as India puts up opening stand
 
Nation Politics 16 Jun 2019 PM calls meeting of ...
Nation, Politics

PM calls meeting of presidents of all parties to discuss 'one nation, one election'

PTI
Published Jun 16, 2019, 2:49 pm IST
Updated Jun 16, 2019, 2:49 pm IST
The all-party meeting is to happen on June 19.
It is also to discuss the celebration of 75 years of India's independence in 2022, and 150 years of Mamata Gandhi’s birth anniversary. (Photo: ANI)
 It is also to discuss the celebration of 75 years of India's independence in 2022, and 150 years of Mamata Gandhi’s birth anniversary. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called a meeting of presidents of all parties represented in Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha on June 19 to discuss the issue of 'one nation, one election', Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi said on Sunday.

The PM has called the meeting to also discuss the celebration of 75 years of India's independence in 2022, 150 years of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary this year and issues related to aspirational districts, Joshi said after an all-party meeting called by the government. He said the PM has also called a meeting of MPs to discuss these issues on June 20, he said.

 

...
Tags: pm modi, prahlad joshi, bjp, mahatma gandhi, independence day
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Since the day Dr APJ Abdul Kalam passed away, several universities and institutions are observing October 15 in their own way, throughout the nation. (Photo: File)

Anand Bhaskar Rapolu proposes to declare Kalam's birthday as National Students Day

The NIA had registered a case in May, 2017 against terrorists belonging to Jammat ud Dawah, Duktaran-e-Millat, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Hizb-ul-Mujahideen and other separatist leaders in the state for raising, receiving and collecting funds to fuel separatist and terrorist activities and entering into a larger conspiracy for causing disruption in Kashmir Valley and for waging war against India. (Photo: Representational)

Kashmiri separatist leaders used foreign funds for personal gains: NIA

The FATF continuing Pakistan in the ‘Gray’ list means its downgrading by IMF, World Bank, ADB, EU and also a reduction in risk rating by Moody’s, S&P and Fitch. (Photo: AP)

Pakistan fails to fulfil 25 of 27 action points given by terror finance watchdog

Thackeray further said that his party has requested the Central government to bring an ordinance for the purpose of construction of the temple. (Photo: File)

No one can stop Modi-led govt from building Ram temple: Uddhav Thackeray



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Rajasthan beauty crowned Miss India 2019

Rajasthan beauty Suman Rao. (Photo: Instagram)
 

This summer get ready to taste new variety of mango named after Amit Shah

He said that these new variety mangoes will soon ripen and the variety with similar characteristics to that of the minister would be given his name. (Photo: ANI)
 

Putin celebrates close friend China prez Xi’s 66th birthday, gifts ice cream

State television showed pictures of Xi and Putin holding up champagne glasses to toast Xi's birthday at the hotel he is staying at in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, where they are both attending a regional summit. (Photo: AFP)
 

It's a work in progress, says Taapsee Pannu on becoming a Bollywood star

Taapsee Pannu.
 

PM Modi's animated avatar demonstrates Bhujangasana ahead of Yoga day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday posted an instructional video of the yoga pose Bhujangasana, also called cobra pose. (Photo: ANI)
 

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

‘Congress is in bad condition,’ says T’gana party leader amid defections

Already reeling from the defection of 12 legislators to the TRS, the Congress received another jolt on Saturday when one of its legislators, Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy, criticised the party's leadership. (Photo: Facebook/ komatireddy. rajgopalreddy)

Priyanka prepares for 2022 UP bypolls; will visit twice a week to meet Cong workers

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will increase the frequency of her tours to the state and meet party workers at least twice a week, sources said on Sunday. (Photo: File)

Slip of tongue: Andhra Dy CM, says Govt aims to deliver 'corrupt rule'

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister P Pushpa Srivani on Saturday when she said her government aimed to deliver 'corrupt rule' in Andhra Pradesh. (Photo: ANI)

Modi has courage, should bring ordinance to construct Ram temple: Uddhav Thackeray

Thackeray, who reached here this morning along with his son Aditya, will first meet party MPs, who are here since Saturday evening, and then pay obeisance at the makeshift temple. (Photo: ANI)

Will ensure safety of daughters through 'Beti Bachao' committees: Shivraj

To ensure safety and security of a girl child in the state, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that soon 'Beti Bachao' committee will be formed in all the colonies of Bhopal and the campaign for the same will commence from Sunday. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham