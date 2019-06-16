Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Politics 16 Jun 2019 India hikes customs ...
Nation, Politics

India hikes customs duty on 28 US products

PTI
Published Jun 16, 2019, 9:25 am IST
Updated Jun 16, 2019, 9:25 am IST
The increased customs duties will come into effect from Sunday.
The move will hurt American exporters of these 28 items as they will have to pay higher duties, making those items costlier in the Indian market. (Photo: File)
 The move will hurt American exporters of these 28 items as they will have to pay higher duties, making those items costlier in the Indian market. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: India on Saturday announced a hike in customs duties on as many as 28 US products, including almond, pulses and walnut, in response to higher tariffs imposed by Washington on Indian products like steel and aluminium.

The increased customs duties will come into effect from Sunday, an official notification said.

 

The move will hurt American exporters of these 28 items as they will have to pay higher duties, making those items costlier in the Indian market.

Amending its June 30, 2017, notification, the Central Board of Indirect taxes and Customs (CBIC) said Saturday's notification will "implement the imposition of retaliatory duties on 28 specified goods originating in or exported from USA and preserving the existing MFN rate for all these goods for all countries other than USA".

Earlier, the list included 29 goods but India has removed artemia, a kind of shrimp, from the list.

India would get about USD 217 million additional revenue from such imports.

The government had on June 21, 2018 decided to impose these duties in retaliation to the US decision of significantly hiking customs duties on certain steel and aluminium products.

America had in March last year imposed 25 per cent tariff on steel and a 10 per cent import duty on aluminium products. Earlier, there was no duty on these goods.

As India is one of the major exporters of these items to the US, the move has revenue implication of about USD 240 million on domestic steel and aluminium products.

India extended the deadline for imposition of these duties eight times in the hope that some solution would emerge during a negotiation between India and the US on a proposed trade package.

But those negotiations came to a halt following the decision of the US to withdraw export incentives to Indian exporters under its Generalised System of Preferences (GSP) programme. These benefits were rolled back from June 5. It will impact goods worth USD 5.5 billion from India to America.

As part of the imposition of higher import duties on US products, India has notified higher tariffs on several goods.

While import duty on walnut has been hiked to 120 per cent from 30 per cent, duty on chickpeas, Bengal gram (chana) and masur dal will be raised to 70 per cent, from 30 per cent currently. Levy on lentils will be increased to 40 per cent.

The duty on boric acid and binders for foundry moulds would be hiked to 7.5 per cent, while that on domestic reagents will be increased to 10 per cent.

The other products on which duties will be hiked include certain kind of nuts, iron and steel products, apples, pears, flat rolled products of stainless steel, other alloy steel, tube and pipe fittings, and screws, bolts and rivets.

India has also dragged the US to the World Trade Organisation's (WTO) dispute settlement mechanism over the imposition of import duties on steel and aluminium.

India exports steel and aluminium products worth about USD 1.5 billion to the US every year.

India's exports to the US in 2017-18 stood at USD 47.9 billion, while imports were at USD 26.7 billion. The trade balance is in favour of India.

...
Tags: india-us trade
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Later, he came back to check whether she was alive. The girl managed to swim further away so as to not be seen by her father. (Photo: Representional)

UP girl chooses career over marriage, father, brother attempts to kill

'We don't want to take any credit for the construction of Ram temple', Sanjay Raut said. (Photo: ANI)

BJP won majority in polls for construction of Ram Temple: Shiv Sena

'I appeal to all doctors to resume work as thousands of people are awaiting medical treatment', Mamata said. (Photo: File)

Eagerly waiting to break deadlock, agitating doctors after Mamata's appeal

The youth’s father Settu advised his son that as it would not be possible for him to join a government medical college this year. (Photo: File I Representational)

Low Neet mark: Salem youth commits suicide



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.
 

Different stroke: Couple adopts child with Down Syndrome

For Kavita (left) and Himanshu (right), different is beautiful. They adopted a baby (centre) with Down Syndrome. (Photo: Instagram/ extrachromieveda)
 

Video: 5 life lessons from Priyanka Chopra you can't miss

Priyanka Chopra. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
 

Lord Balaji devotee donates jewellery worth Rs. 2.25 crores

The two golden hands weigh 6kgs each. (Photo: ANI)
 

Two decades of Operation Vijay; armed forces plan celebrations

According to an official release, the theme for the day is 'Remember, Rejoice and Renew'. (Photo: ANI)
 

Two months later, Notre-Dame holds first mass after fire

The church has also floated the idea of erecting a temporary structure in front of the cathedral to welcome worshippers while the building is repaired. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

BJP won majority in polls for construction of Ram Temple: Shiv Sena

'We don't want to take any credit for the construction of Ram temple', Sanjay Raut said. (Photo: ANI)

‘Won’t say I will quit Cong, nor confirm I will be with it’: B.C. Patil

Some leaders think if given power, I may grow. There was a time when a candidate would win even if he did not campaign after filing his nomination. But this is no longer possible — B.C. Patil, Hirekerur MLA

Bengaluru: Congress rebels to be quiet for now

Congress rebel MLAs Sudhakar and Ramesh Jarkiholi

Cabinet rejig in six months: Dinesh Gundurao

Dinesh Gundurao. (Photo: DC)

Rahul Gandhi should get married to become stronger: Ramdas Athawale

The Congress had won 52 seats, which is just eight more than 2014 general elections. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham