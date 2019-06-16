Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Politics 16 Jun 2019 ‘Congress is i ...
Nation, Politics

‘Congress is in bad condition,’ says T’gana party leader amid defections

ANI
Published Jun 16, 2019, 2:41 pm IST
Updated Jun 16, 2019, 2:41 pm IST
The Congress leader alleged that 12 Congress legislators had left the party due to Congress's inefficient leadership.
Already reeling from the defection of 12 legislators to the TRS, the Congress received another jolt on Saturday when one of its legislators, Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy, criticised the party's leadership. (Photo: Facebook/ komatireddy. rajgopalreddy)
Nalgonda: Already reeling from the defection of 12 legislators to the TRS, the Congress received another jolt on Saturday when one of its legislators, Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy, criticised the party's leadership.

"The BJP has chances to pick up well in Telangana in the coming days. People of India have given mandate in favour of PM Modi for the second time, showing their confidence in his decision-making. The BJP has the strength to take some revolutionary decisions, as they have strong leadership. I highly doubt how much Congress can fight against PM Modi," said Reddy.

 

Raja Gopal, brother of Congress legislator Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, said he does not have any plans to switch from Congress to BJP. "I have yet not taken any decision on the matter. I will take the decision only after holding consultation with the party workers," he said.

He alleged that 12 Congress legislators had left the party due to Congress's inefficient leadership.

"Congress leadership is in such a condition that it cannot even save its 12 lawmakers. Even our lawmakers, who have won are leaving one by one. The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) and high command should have called and given them assurance, but nothing was done. This is the reason why the party is in such a bad condition today," Raja Gopal added.

Scoffing at Telangana Congress affairs in-charge RC Kuntia and Telangana Congress president N Uttam Kumar Reddy for denying him permission to carry out a padayatra, he said: "The party suffered a lot due to the decisions made by Reddy and Kuntia. After Telangana assembly elections, Telangana Congress should have removed Uttam and Kuntia. Lack of co-ordination and faulty decision-making led Congress to such bad drubbing in the Lok Sabha elections."

The legislator said he complained about Reddy and Kuntia several times, but no one listened.

The Telangana Rashtriya Samiti (TRS) won nine seats, the BJP won four while the Congress won three seats in the Lok Sabha election.

Tags: congress, bjp, komatireddy raj gopal reddy, trs, telangana
Location: India, Telangana, Nalgonda


