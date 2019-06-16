Budget, 13 new bills to be presented during monsoon session: CM Fadnavis

'We are also ready to discuss any issues the opposition wants,' Devendra Fadnavis said while addressing the media persons. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: As many as 13 new Bills and the annual Budget will be presented in the Assembly during the Monsoon session, beginning Monday, said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis here on Sunday.

"Thirteen new Bills will be tabled by the government in the during the Monsoon session. The Budget will also be presented. We are also ready to discuss any issues the opposition wants," he said while addressing the media persons.

The Monsoon session of Assembly will come to an end on July 2.

Fadnavis said his government is committed to providing farmers all the benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PMKSN) scheme.

"1.2 crore farmers will get the benefits of the PMKSN. The government is uploading the data of farmers in a speedy manner to ensure they get the benefit as quickly as possible," he said.

Talking about the ongoing drought relief works in the state and relief provided to farmers, he said: "Rs 4,700 crore has been given as drought assistance while Rs 3,300 crore has been disbursed as crop insurance by the government till date."

Maharastra currently is facing severe drought conditions with just 7 per cent of water left for consumption which has affected the lives of the people.

The opposition leaders have said that they would corner the government on the issues drought relief works in the state.