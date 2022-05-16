TRS raising 1 lakh social media warriors to improve public image

ADILABAD: The TRS party is organising a large army of young 'social media warriors' to fight against its political opponents – the BJP, the Congress and the BSP -- and to publicise the developmental initiatives and welfare schemes of the state government.

Some one lakh social media warriors are in the making from booth and village levels across the state. They would form into a strong political force, in addition to the campaign by TRS leaders across the state.

Large numbers of youths are going to be the new voters for the next assembly polls next year and the Lok Sabha elections that would follow in 2024. Influencing them is not easy in the traditional way.

It appears the TRS leadership wants to depend less on the Telugu news channels that were earlier in its favour. These channels have changed their political stand and is now hurting the interests of the TRS party. This, in view of several political changes in the state and after the unveiling of the gigantic Ramanujacharya statue by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Munichinthal and inauguration of the Yadadri temple by the chief minister.

So far, training was given to social media warriors in Chennur and Boath assembly constituencies in the erstwhile Adilabad district.

A senior TRS leader of Mancherial district said there is the need for the strong presence of the party leaders and activism on social media to counter the ruling party’s principal opponents. TRS social media warriors will be active on Twitter, Whatsapp, Facebook and Instagram, spreading positive information about the party and countering the false propaganda by the opponents.

These warriors are going to open new accounts on various social media platforms or use their own accounts to push the TRS causes forward. They would create a ‘feel good’ image for the party among the people.

The TRS is constituting social media warrior committees from booth level to state level. TRS sympathisers especially the educated youth are being drawn in for this purpose.

Right now, assembly constituency level meetings are taking place under the leadership of local MLA and training is being given to those who can function as TRS social media warriors who would mainly highlight the good deeds of the state government and undercut the Opposition campaigns against the government and the TRS. They would, in future, get party positions.