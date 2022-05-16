Nation Politics 16 May 2022 Gyanvapi verdict: Ow ...
Nation, Politics

Gyanvapi verdict: Owaisi upset over decision

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALU PULIPAKA
Published May 16, 2022, 11:52 pm IST
Updated May 17, 2022, 2:12 am IST
Owaisi said the country was weakening the rule of law with its own hands and that people were being deceived
Owaisi (in picture), referring to Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's connection to the Gyanvapi issue, said “is Aurangzeb responsible for current day unemployment, high prices of petrol and diesel, and growing inflation? Why don’t you go back in time and fight with Aurangzeb about these? Why are people being penalized now? Why is the country being sent back in time?” — Twitter
 Owaisi (in picture), referring to Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's connection to the Gyanvapi issue, said “is Aurangzeb responsible for current day unemployment, high prices of petrol and diesel, and growing inflation? Why don’t you go back in time and fight with Aurangzeb about these? Why are people being penalized now? Why is the country being sent back in time?” — Twitter

HYDERABAD: As the news of a Varanasi local court ordering the sealing off a part of the Gyanvapi masjid spread fast on social media platforms on Monday, following unconfirmed reports of a ‘Shivling’ being discovered there, Asaduddin Owaisi, AIMIM president and Lok Sabha member from Hyderabad, felt the Gyanvapi issue could well be a redux of the Ram Janmabhoomi- Babri Masjid issue.

“This issue will be used to steer India back into the late 1980s and to create an atmosphere that surfaced after the demolition of the Babri masjid,” said Mr Owaisi.

 

Speaking exclusively to Deccan Chronicle on the developments on the issue, Owaisi said, “We, as a nation, are not learning the lessons from what happened in the 80s and in the phase post demolition of the Babri masjid.”

Reacting strongly, he said, “No sane Indian wants the country to go back into a period that existed post the Babri masjid demolition. It happened with the-then Congress government, which was completely blinded, allowing all this to happen. The same thing is being done by the Bharatiya Janata Party now. It is a classic textbook case being used to take away another masjid from the Muslim commuity.”

 

Owaisi said the country was weakening the rule of law with its own hands and that people were being deceived.

Referring to the Places of Worship (special provisions) Act, 1991, he said that the Varanasi court’s decision went against the Supreme Court verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi- Babri Masjid title suit, where the apex court made it clear that the Act reflected the commitment of India to the equality of all religions.

It was the solemn duty cast upon the State to protect sites of all faiths as an essential of duties to protect the country’s Constitution, he said.

 

As per the Supreme Court, the law speaks to both the history and future of the nation, and historical wrongs cannot be remedied by people taking law into their own hands, Owaisi said.

Owaisi, referring to Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's connection to the Gyanvapi issue, said “is Aurangzeb responsible for current day unemployment, high prices of petrol and diesel, and growing inflation? Why don’t you go back in time and fight with Aurangzeb about these? Why are people being penalized now? Why is the country being sent back in time?”

 

He said that the lower court completely ignored and disregarded the intent of the Parliament, which had enacted the law in 1991, and the SC judgement, which holds the 1991 Act is a basic tenet and feature of our Constitution, which cannot be changed or tampered with.

“Now the Muslim side is saying it is not a ‘Shivling’ but instead what was found is a fountain. Where was the urgency to seal the place, when the SC is hearing the matter tomorrow? What was the urgency to do so even before a final report is submitted to the court,” he said.

 

He added, “these very kind of events took place when the locks at Babri Masjid were opened and the Muslim side was not given the order. At that time, there were no computers (or fast media dissemination like today). A 30-page order was handed over and locks were opened. Later, the judge who passed the order, in his book, had said that he had a ‘divine intervention’ because he saw a monkey sitting on the wall of his court.”

Owaisi said that when Babri masjid was demolished, he had said that the event will open many controversies in future.

 

“Though the SC judgement had said that no mandir was demolished by any Mughal ruler, the Babri Masjid suit was handed over to the Hindus based on their ‘Astha (faith)’ and belief. What would have been the court’s judgement had the structure not been demolished on December 6?” he said.

When asked to comment on where the issue was now likely headed, Owaisi said, “as I had said after the Babri masjid title suit was awarded, there will be other claims, on the Srirangapatnam-Jama masjid, now the Qutub Minar is being called a mandir, and some are saying the Taj Mahal is not a Taj Mahal. There are more than 50,000 masjids, which are being falsely claimed as not being masjids as per a list of the RSS and the BJP.”

 

“It is very convenient to rake up such issues and play with people’s emotions,” he added.

...
Tags: varanasi local court, gyanvapi masjid, shiv ling in masjid, srirangapatnam-jama masjid


Latest From Nation

Congress Khammam town president Mahammad Javed. (Photo: Twitter)

Congress to work on guest workers’ problems in Khammam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba during a bilateral meeting, at Lumbini in Nepal. (PTI Photo)

India, Nepal find common thread to bind in Buddha

An adult leopard was spotted in the agricultural fields of Kapparla village of Tamsi mandal two days ago. (Representational photo:PTI)

Big cats scramble for cover from sun as farm workers run to save their skin

Sanjay Kumar, speaking to the family members of B. Nagaraju at Marpalle in Vikarabad district, who was murdered by his wife’s brothers in the city on May 4. (Photo: Twitter)

Bandi questions CM’s inaction over Dalit youth’s murder



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

PM pats Sanjay for his padayatra

Modi asked Sanjay what the people had asked him during his padayatra, to which Sanjay replied that people were very angry with the ruling Kalvakuntla family and that they no longer trusted Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. — (DC Image)

Jignesh Mevani, 9 others sentenced to jail for taking out 'Azadi' march in 2017

Jignesh Mevani. (File Image/PTI)

3 states’ police at odds after Punjab cops arrest BJP leader

Police personnel stand guard as BJP workers protest against arrest of party spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, at Janakpuri police station in New Delhi, Friday, May 6, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Congress nationwide yatra from October 2

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi being greeted by senior party leaders upon her arrival during the concluding session of party's 'Nav Sankalp Shivir', in Udaipur. (PTI Photo

Gadkari stresses on need to boost women entrepreneurs

Replying to a few queries in a conversation with Shubhra Maheshwari, chairperson of FLO Hyderabad Chapter, Gadkari (in picture) said honesty, goodwill and credibility are some of the highest capitals of the 21st century. — ANI
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->