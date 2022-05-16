Nation Politics 16 May 2022 Gangula distributes ...
Nation, Politics

Gangula distributes 40 2BHK houses

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PULI SHARAT KUMAR
Published May 16, 2022, 11:55 pm IST
Updated May 17, 2022, 2:14 am IST
In Mugudumpuram village, of the total 52 beneficiaries, 2 BHK houses were distributed to 40 members
KARIMNAGAR: The Telangana government was working hard with an aim to develop the weaker sections of society, said backward class welfare minister Gangula Kamalakar, adding that with the construction of double bedroom houses, the long lasting dream of the poor to have their own house was fulfilled in the Telangana state.

Speaking after distributing double bedroom houses to about 40 beneficiaries, along with additional district collector Shyam Prasad Lal here at Mugdumpuram village of Karimnagar rural mandal in Karimnagar district on Monday, Kamalakar said even after completing 74 years of Independence, any Prime Minister or Chief Minister had never thought of constructing double bedroom houses for the shelter-less poor families.

 

In Mugudumpuram village, of the total 52 beneficiaries, 2 BHK houses were distributed to 40 members and soon pattas would be handed over to the remaining beneficiaries, he assured.

After the formation of Telangana state, under the leadership of K. Chandrashekar Rao, the Telangana government was striving hard to uplift the downtrodden. As part of it, the government introduced various welfare schemes for several sections of people and was implementing it successfully, he added.

As many as 1,400 double bedroom houses were sanctioned to Karimnagar Assembly segment. Most of the construction works of 2 BHK houses have been completed and some are at the final stage of completion.

 

Because of the outbreak of Coronavirus, construction works of the 2 BHK houses were delayed during the past two years. After completing construction works of the remaining 2 BHK houses apart from providing basic facilities, they would be distributed in a phased manner to all eligible shelterless poor families, he assured.

Later, the minister and the additional collector had meals with the beneficiaries while participating in their house warming ceremony.

MPP T. Lakshmaiah, ZPTC Devanapalli Pushpa, MPTC Anjireddy, PACS chairman Anand Rao, Srinivas, Sampath, Jakkanna, Narasaiah, Tahsildar Venkat Reddy and Banda Tirupati, were among those who were present.

 

