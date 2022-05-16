Nation Politics 16 May 2022 Congress nationwide ...
Nation, Politics

Congress nationwide yatra from October 2

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 16, 2022, 1:32 am IST
Updated May 16, 2022, 6:58 am IST
The party will also launch the second phase of its ‘Jan Jagran Yatra’ at the district level from June 15
Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi being greeted by senior party leaders upon her arrival during the concluding session of party's 'Nav Sankalp Shivir', in Udaipur. (PTI Photo
 Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi being greeted by senior party leaders upon her arrival during the concluding session of party's 'Nav Sankalp Shivir', in Udaipur. (PTI Photo

New Delhi: The three-day brainstorming retreat of the Congress in Udaipur came to an end on Sunday with the Congress Working Committee passing the “Udaipur Declaration” that entails wide-ranging organisational reforms to make the party battle-ready for the next round of assembly and Lok Sabha polls.

In her valedictory address to the delegates Congress president Sonia Gandhi said, “I assure you that the detailed recommendations of the group will be acted upon expeditiously. We will undoubtedly leave reenergised with a refreshed spirit of collective purpose. We will overcome. That is our determination. That is our 'Nav Sankalp'. The Congress will have a new ‘uday’. That is our 'Nav Sankalp'.”

 

Mrs Gandhi informed the delegates that the party will set up an advisory group from among Congress Working Committee (CWC) members to deliberate on the political challenges. She added that the Congress will launch a ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, beginning Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti on October 2. The party will also launch the second phase of its ‘Jan Jagran Yatra’ at the district level from June 15, she announced.

In its Udaipur Declaration adopted after deliberations at the ‘Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir’, the Congress also decided to set up three new departments – public insight, election management and national training. It also stressed upon giving wider representation to those under 50 years of age and enforcing ‘one person, one post’ and ‘one family, one ticket’ rules with riders.

 

To give new people a chance, the Congress decided that no one should hold the same party position for more than five years and that those under the age of 50 would be given 50 per cent representation at all levels of the organization.

The Congress leadership had set up five separate groups – political, economic, social justice, farmers, youth and organizational issues. All these groups submitted their reports to the Congress president. These reports are the bedrock of the Udaipur declaration.

During the deliberations some of the leaders including former Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan suggested that the ‘Chintan Shivir’ should pass a resolution saying India will return to paper ballots if the Congress returns to power, a proposition that would require winning votes through EVMs. The political committee, led by Rajya Sabha leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, saw several enthusiastic speakers questioning the credibility of EVMs.

 

The economic panel suggested a rest in the economic policies. Hitting out at the Center, the economy panel led by the former finance minister P. Chidambaram said, “A slower rate of growth has been the hallmark of the present government in the last 8 years.”

The agriculture panel demanded setting up of a national farm debt relief commission to recommend ways and solve debt-related grievances of farmers through conciliation and negotiation as done in the case of industrial loans. The panel also called for enacting a law guaranteeing minimum support price for crops and ensuring that farmers are debt-free.

 

...
Tags: indian national congress
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Horoscope 16 May 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

PM Modi in Lumbini today, says ties are 'unparalleled'

Hidden cameras have been installed at nine places that have been identified as suicide points. (DC)

Cops save 117 from suicide since January

Residents of Hamali Basti, Secunderabad live without basic amenities like sanitation, electricity and public toilets. (S. Surender Reddy/DC)

Hyderabad slums deteriorate, turn into open toilets

Certain accounts maintained by the accused were not in line with the customer profile that has been submitted as part of KYC norms. — Representational image/DC

Bookies made Rs 10 crore in IPL betting since 2012



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Congress Chintan Shivir discusses role of EVMs in party's poll debacles

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi with senior party leader Salman Khurshid during submission of reports by convenors of the coordination panels, in Udaipur. (PTI Photo)

Prepare for change, pay back to party, says Sonia Gandhi

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi addresses party leaders during the party's 'Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir', in Udaipur. (PTI Photo)

Rahul makes it final: No TRS alliance in Telangana

Rahul Gandhi during farmers deeksha meeting at warangal on on Friday. (Photo:DC/eepak Deshpande)

Amit Shah to address public meeting in Telangana today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (DC File Image)

PM pats Sanjay for his padayatra

Modi asked Sanjay what the people had asked him during his padayatra, to which Sanjay replied that people were very angry with the ruling Kalvakuntla family and that they no longer trusted Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. — (DC Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->