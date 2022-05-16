Rythu Bharosa scheme first phase to start today

This is the fourth phase of the Rythu Bharosa programme after Jaganmohan Reddy came to power in 2019 (DC)

KAKINADA: Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy will visit Ganapavaram to inaugurate the first phase Rythu Bharosa programme for the financial year 2022-23 and credit Rs 13,500 for each farmer in three phases. This would total Rs 7,020 crore, given by way of investment assistance to farmers.

The CM will directly credit the amounts to the accounts of the beneficiaries. This is the fourth phase of the Rythu Bharosa programme after Jaganmohan Reddy came to power in 2019.

In the first phase, the state government’s financial assistance was Rs 7,000 to each farmer, while it was Rs 4,000 in second phase and Rs 2,000 in the third phase. The tenant farmers belonging to SC,ST, Minority segments and the Endowment and Forest land farmers are the beneficiaries of the scheme. The government has given a financial assistance of Rs 6,173 crore to 46.69 lakh farmers in 2019-20, Rs 6,928 crore to 51.59 lakhs farmers in 2020-21, Rs 7,016.59 crore to 52.38 lakh farmers in 2021-22.

The government announced that all the beneficiaries who have obtained the assistance for the past three years are eligible for the current benefit too. If there are farmers who could not get the benefit so far, they can get it this year through the New Farmer Registration portal with the help of agriculture assistants.

However, ineligible persons and deceased farmers’ names have been deleted from the beneficiary list. All the tenant farmers should have CCRC cards to get the Rythu Bharosa benefit.

Eluru district SP, Rahul Sarma, said all arrangements were made for the visit of the chief minister. Meanwhile, YSRC MLAs and leaders have made arrangements to bring in large numbers of people including farmers to the meeting venue.

Eluru district incharge minister Pinepe Viswaroop, CM’s programmes coordinator Talasila Raghuram, former minister Cherukuvada Sriranganatha, MLC Puppala Vasubabu, Eluru Range DIG Pala Raju, Eluru collector Prasanna Venkatesh, SP Rahul and others inspected the arrangements of CM’s programme.

Some 16 galleries are being set up for VIPs, people’s representatives, farmers etc at the ground in Chintalapati Raju degree college. The agriculture department has arranged a stall with a photo exhibition.