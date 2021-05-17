Rebel YSRC MP K Raghurama Krishnam Raju sent to jail after medical tests

The MP and his supporters hoped to get bail after submitting the medical report in the court by the CID, but the tests took a long time and by the evening he was shifted to the district prison at Guntur. (Photo: Facebook @K. Raghu Rama Krishna Raju)

VIJAYAWADA: The AP High Court on Sunday directed the CID to shift YSR Congress rebel MP K. Raghu Ramakrishna Raju to a private hospital (Ramesh Hospitals) for treatment following a CID special court order. The MP is currently lodged in the Guntur district jail.

The CID special court had directed the CID to shift the MP to Ramesh Hospitals for treatment after the completion of medical tests at the Government General Hospital (GGH) in Guntur. He was shifted to the jail after completion of the tests that held amidst high security. Reports said a team of specialists at GGH conducted 15 to 18 tests on him.

The MP and his supporters expected to secure bail after submission of the medical report in the High Court by the CID, but the tests took a long time and, by evening, he was shifted to the district prison at Guntur.

Sources said the injuries on the feet of the MP were not due to police third degree action but due to an illness Raju is suffering from.

His lawyers objected to shifting the MP to the. Advocate Adinarayana said that the court clearly ordered to shift MP to Ramesh Hospitals for treatment after completion of medical tests at GGH but the CID did not honour the orders and instead shifted him to the jail with an ulterior motive.

The lawyers then informed the High Court about the issue of shifting Raju to the jail and skipping treatment at Ramesh Hospitals, thus violating the court orders. The High Court judges read the report submitted by the GGH medical committee on the health of the MP.

The report clearly stated there were no injuries on the body of the MP and added that he was in perfect health. The High Court then ordered the CID to implement the orders of CID court and shift him to Ramesh Hospitals for treatment.

Additional Advocate General (AAG) P. Sudhakar Reddy said that the High Court had issued orders at 6.40 pm on Saturday, rejecting examination by private doctors and the presence of CRPF security and family members during the tests.

He informed the court that he himself had arranged the GGH medical team. He said that the CID court ordered to send Raju to Ramesh Hospitals at 8.30 pm, which meant its orders came after the orders of High Court. He said that he took the issue to the notice of the CID court. The AAG informed the High Court that the CID court would amend the judgment once the High Court order copy was submitted. He stated that the CID court ordered to upload the judgment copy of the High Court online and said it would be done by the night.

The AAG objected to sending Raju to Ramesh Hospitals, stating it was sending him to Telugu Desam office. He said that it was not good to send Raju there as the report was submitted by GGH doctors after a careful examination. The High Court ordered him to file an affidavit in this regard.