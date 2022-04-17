TRS to celebrate formation day on April 27

HYDERABAD: Telangana Rashtra Samiti president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao has decided to hold the party’s formation day celebrations on April 27 at HICC, Madhapur.

The Chief Minister will inaugurate the celebrations by hoisting the party flag at 11.05 am at the venue. After the welcome address and initial remarks by the Chief Minister, 11 resolutions will be presented and passed after due deliberations.

The celebrations are expected to conclude at 5 pm. Instructions have been issued to all Cabinet ministers, party's Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha members, MLAs, chairpersons of various corporations, party district presidents, zilla parishad chairpersons, agriculture market committee chairpersons, mayors and municipal chairpersons, former MPs, former MLAs and others to take part in the celebrations.

The meeting assumes significance against the backdrop of Chandrashekar Rao making swift moves to play a key role in national politics and forge an anti-BJP front before 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Resolutions on national and state political situations and other related issues will be deliberated and passed in the meeting. The party’s plenary meeting was held on October 25 last year. Although it has been a tradition to organise the party’s plenary on April 27 every year marking its foundation day on April 27, 2001, the party is also holding a plenary. Interestingly, the party is holding a plenary for the second time in a gap of just six months, for the first time.

The previous plenary in October 2021 was held after a gap of more than two-and-a-half years. There never was such a gap between two plenaries. Prior to that, the plenary was held in Hyderabad in April 2018. The party did not organise its plenary in 2019 due to the Lok Sabha election in April/May and due to the Covid pandemic in April 2020 and April 2021.