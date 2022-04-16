KTR tells Bandi to first get Palamuru project cleared

Sanjay should step into Palamuru only after explaining to the Telangana people as to why the Upper Bhadra project in neighbouring Karnataka was accorded national status and why Telangana is discriminated against, he said. — Twitter

Hyderabad: TRS working president and IT minister K.T. Rama Rao on Friday lashed out at BJP Telangana president Bandi Sanjay for commencing his “Praja Sangrama Yatra” from the Palamuru region despite the injustice that the BJP-led Central government has done to the region and Telangana State a whole.

In an open letter to Sanjay on Friday, Rama Rao said that the agriculture fields in Palamuru, which were once known for acute drought, have now turned into fertile lands.

“Krishna river is the lifeline of Palamuru. The BJP-led government had set up the River Krishna Management Board but there is no development in addressing the river water sharing disputes pushing the Palamuru region into crisis. Telangana has been demanding national status for Palamuru RangaReddy Lift Irrigation Scheme and Bandi Sanjay should explain the Centre’s response to the Palamuru people,” Rao demanded.

“Sanjay should step into Palamuru only after explaining to the Telangana people as to why the Upper Bhadra project in neighbouring Karnataka was accorded national status and why Telangana is discriminated against,” he said.