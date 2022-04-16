Nation Politics 16 Apr 2022 Kishor may join Cong ...
Nation, Politics

Kishor may join Cong., submits 2024 poll plan

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Apr 16, 2022, 11:59 pm IST
Updated Apr 17, 2022, 12:07 am IST
Work with TRS doubtful; PK focus on 400 seats
Poll strategist Prashant Kishor. (File Photo: PTI)
 Poll strategist Prashant Kishor. (File Photo: PTI)

NEW DELHI/HYDERABAD: After months of negotiation, political strategist Prashant Kishor is expected to join the Congress soon. On Saturday, Kishor made a detailed presentation for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and other senior leaders.

However, Kishor’s meeting with Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in Delhi has created a buzz in Telangana politics. This sudden meeting has fuelled a debate in political circles over its likely impact on state politics and possible changes in political equations in the run-up to 2023 Assembly polls.

 

This is because the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) has engaged the services of Prashant Kishor only recently and his team is currently engaged in conducting surveys for TRS for upcoming Assembly elections. The Congress is the prime Opposition of the TRS in the state and whether the TRS can go ahead with Kishor if he works for Congress remains the big question.

According to sources, Kishor stressed that the Congress should concentrate on 370 to 400 Lok Sabha seats, and the rest they should leave for alliance partners. AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal said a committee would be formed to look at his suggestions and ideas and how to take them forward.

 

The committee will be required to submit its report within a week’s time. Senior leaders like Digvijaya Singh, Mallikarjun Kharge, Ambika Soni, Venugopal, Priyanka Gandhi and Ajay Maken were also part of the meeting.

The meeting at 10 Janpath lasted for almost four hours. In Telangana, if Kishor could strike an alliance between the Congress and the TRS for Assembly polls, it would be a big blow to TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy, who joined the Congress from the TDP in 2017 with the sole aim to dethrone Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao's government.

 

Will Revanth continue to sail with the Congress even after such an alliance takes shape in future is the question that is being hotly debated in political circles.  In that case, BJP would emerge as the prime Opposition for the TRS-Congress combine, they opine.

The TRS has been fighting all elections alone since the formation of Telangana state in 2014. It emerged victorious in all the elections with a big majority barring one or two minor aberrations like Dubbak and Huzurabad Assembly bypolls in 2020 and 2021. The TRS has the history of contesting Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in 2004 in alliance with the Congress and the Left parties and again in 2009 in alliance with the TDP and the Left parties.

 

Kishor’s suggestions to Sonia and Rahul in the meeting that the Congress must target up to 400 seats out of 543 for 2024 Lok Sabha polls and work on alliances wherever the party is weak have further fuelled speculations of possible TRS-Congress alliance at least for 2024 Lok Sabha polls, if not 2023 Assembly polls.

Political circles do not rule out such a possibility in the wake of Chandrashekar Rao trying to forge an anti-BJP front for 2024 Lok Sabha polls and several leaders of non-BJP parties including DMK's M.K. Stalin and NCP's Sharad Pawar openly stating that such a front would not be a possibility without the Congress.

 

Analysts expect sweeping changes in Telangana's political landscape in the event of a TRS-Congress alliance as several leaders in both the TRS and the Congress who fail to secure party tickets to contest elections may switch to the BJP for their political future.

In the last couple weeks there has been a lot of chatter that Kishor will look after the upcoming Gujarat elections for the Congress. In fact, Naresh Patel, one of the influential Patel leaders, was also supposed to be inducted in the party. Insiders claim that if the 2024 plan gets approved, Kishor may also help out the party in Gujarat.

 

After the recent losses in the five state Assembly elections, the Congress is in disarray. The leadership of the Gandhis is being challenged for the first time openly as well as behind closed doors. The Gandhis are fighting back on two fronts - first quelling the change seekers who are within the party and second, trying to resist the BJP onslaught.

This is the first formal meeting that has taken place in which Kishor outlined a detailed road map. He has an open offer to join the party but is demanding sweeping as well as radical changes.

 

...
Tags: prashant kishor, chief minister k. chandrashekar rao, sonia gandhi, rahul gandhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

TMC leader and Bollywood actor Shatrughan Sinha waves towards supporters as he arrives at the party office after winning Asansol parliamentary constituency by-elections, in Asansol, Saturday, April 16, 2022. (PTI Photo)

TMC, Congress, RJD win bypolls

On detailed examination, the patient was found to be having a large-sized tumour inside the brain and sinus. A bifrontal craniotomy was performed on the patient. — DC Image

Rare tumour removed from a farmer’s brain

The staff noticed thick smoke emanating from room no 203 and thought a fire mishap took place due to a short circuit. The hotel staff rushed to the spot and found that two persons were charred to death. — Representational image/By arrangement

Realtor, mother die by suicide; hold civic body chief responsible

Villagers are demanding closure of the Porus Labs. They claim that its presence was causing more harm to the people and the village. (File photo)

Villagers resent apathy over factory blast



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
 

Yadadri all set for inaugural

Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri. (Photo: DC/Deepak Deshpande)
 

RRR brings mojo back to Tollywood after two years

Director S.S. Rajamouli's long-awaited ‘RRR’ hit the screens on Friday to packed houses, the biggest release after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Congress top brass in huddle with Prashant Kishor

Interim president of Congress Sonia Gandhi is holding a meeting on Saturday with the election strategist Prashant Kishor. (File)

Bengal by-polls: Clean sweep in sight for TMC in Asansol, Ballygunge

TMC candidate Babul Supriyo at the counting centre during Ballygunge Assembly by-polls result day in Kolkata, Saturday, April 16, 2022. (PTI)

Indian interests first: Prime Minister Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

Didi to meet new parties of Darjeeling for GTA, Panchayat polls

Mamata Banerjee (PTI)

Sharad Pawar rules out NCP-BJP pact

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar addresses the media during a press conference at his residence, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->