KCR’s comments on need to change Constitution draws flak from Dalits

Dalit leaders took the stand that criticising it amounts to questioning Ambedkar himself. (Representational image/DC)

ADILABAD: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s observation that Indian Constitution requires change came in for stringent criticism from leaders of Dalit communities on Thursday during 131st Birthday Celebrations of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

So much so, TRS ministers and MLAs were squirming in their seats, as there was nothing they could say on the sensitive issue at various meetings organised on the occasion in Adilabad district.

TRS leaders were very happy when addressing meetings, prominent Dalits praised TRS government for launching the Dalit Bandhu scheme. But their faces fell when soon after, Dalit leaders objected to Chief Minister’s comments made quite some time ago that the constitution needs a relook in view of the changed circumstances since the time it had been adopted.

Dalit leaders took the stand that the constitution drafted by Ambedkar, Father of Constitution, is comprehensive. Criticising it amounts to questioning Ambedkar himself. TRS ministers and MLAs did not want to contest this opinion of Dalits, as it was a special occasion and they did not know how the community leaders will react.

Some leaders went on to declare that they will not keep quiet if any leader or political party dares to bring changes in the Indian Constitution.

TRS government also faced criticism over lapses in implementation of the Dalit Bandhu scheme. Many Dalit leaders complained that associates of local MLAs are being selected for Dalit Bandhu instead of genuine eligible persons.

In fact, people in villages are getting divided over selection of beneficiaries for Dalit Bandhu as some have got selected and others did not. Those who have not got the benefit have been approaching officials and lodging complaints over not being selected.

However, officials and local MLAs are trying to convince them by promising that all members of scheduled caste communities will get Dalit Bandhu benefits until a saturation level is reached.