Nation Politics 16 Apr 2022 Opposition questions ...
Nation, Politics

Opposition questions Modi's silence; KCR abstains

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 16, 2022, 11:34 pm IST
Updated Apr 17, 2022, 7:11 am IST
KCR has been waging a war against the 'communal and divisive politics' of the BJP government at the Centre for the past few months
Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (Twitter)
 Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (Twitter)

HYDERABAD: A group of 13 leaders of non-BJP parties including Congress president Sonia Gandhi and three Chief Ministers on Saturday issued a joint appeal against growing incidents of hate speech and communal violence in parts of the country under the BJP-led NDA government regime, saying issues related to food, dress, faith, festivals and language were being used to polarise society.

However, Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) president and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao who has been waging a war against the 'communal and divisive politics' of the BJP government at the Centre for the past few months, was not among the signatories of this joint statement. TRS leaders maintained complete silence over why Chandrashekar Rao was not part of this joint statement against the BJP.

 

Interestingly, in Maharashtra, ruling Shiv Sena, which is in alliance with the Congress and NCP, was also not part of this joint statement.

The other political leaders who issued the appeal include Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, DMK chief and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha chief Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, CPI general secretary D. Raja, Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Tejashwi
Yadav and National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah.

 

Of these, Chandrashekar Rao already met Mamata Banerjee, Stalin, Hemant Soren, Sitaram Yechury, D. Raja, Teshwi Yadav and Sharad Pawar in the past few months in his attempts to forge an anti-BJP front before 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

...
Tags: kcr, anti-bjp front, non-bjp opposition leaders
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 17 April 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Sai Ganesh, 30, was a staunch BJP activist and was residing in Sarathinagar in Khammam with his grandmother. His family members fixed his marriage on May 4. However, he was sent to jail in a case related to a clash at Muthyalamma Gudi Centre in Khammam where TRS activists tried to place a cross by removing Ambedkar statue (in picture). — Representational image/DC

BJP activist’s suicide sparks tension in Khammam

The accused and the seized property were handed over to Choutuppal police for further investigation. (Image credit: Facebook)

Two Rajasthanis arrested with Rs 1.15 crore worth ganja

Sources say while GHMC officials had tried to engage local communities for maintenance of the park, it had not worked and the park had been neglected. — Representational image/DC

Civic bodies pass the buck on biodiversity park's upkeep

Police deployed to control the situation after violent clashes broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession at Jahangirpuri, in New Delhi, Saturday, April 16, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

Clashes mar Hanuman Jayanti fete



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
 

Yadadri all set for inaugural

Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri. (Photo: DC/Deepak Deshpande)
 

RRR brings mojo back to Tollywood after two years

Director S.S. Rajamouli's long-awaited ‘RRR’ hit the screens on Friday to packed houses, the biggest release after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Kishor may join Congress, submits 2024 poll plan

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor. (File Photo: PTI)

Congress top brass in huddle with Prashant Kishor

Interim president of Congress Sonia Gandhi is holding a meeting on Saturday with the election strategist Prashant Kishor. (File)

13 Opposition leaders question PM's 'silence' over recent violence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi )PTI)

Bengal by-polls: Clean sweep in sight for TMC in Asansol, Ballygunge

TMC candidate Babul Supriyo at the counting centre during Ballygunge Assembly by-polls result day in Kolkata, Saturday, April 16, 2022. (PTI)

Indian interests first: Prime Minister Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->