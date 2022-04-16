Nation Politics 16 Apr 2022 Kamareddy deaths: Ba ...
Kamareddy deaths: Bandi Sanjay demands action against TRS minister and leaders

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MOULI MAREEDU
Published Apr 16, 2022, 3:14 pm IST
Updated Apr 16, 2022, 3:15 pm IST
Sai Ganesh had posted a video on Facebook alleging that TRS Minister P Ajay influenced the police and registered 16 false cases against him
 Telangana state BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (DC Image)

Hyderabad: Alleging that the TRS party leaders indulged in harassing innocent people in Khammam and Ramayampet of Medak district where a mother and son were charred to death in Kamareddy and Sai Ganesh died by suicide, state BJP chief and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar demanded that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao take stern action against TRS ruling party Minister P Ajay and Ramayampet TRS leaders owing responsible of death cases.

Sai Ganesh had posted a video on Facebook against Minister P Ajay and TRS party's illegal activities, alleging that the Minister influenced the police and registered 16 false cases against him. "As police harassed Sai Ganesh by threatening to open history sheet, [he] died by suicide. Gangam Santosh and his mother died by suicide in Kamareddy after Ramayampet TRS leaders harassed them," Sanjay Kumar said.

 

"Considering three persons deaths as murders committed by the TRS leaders, the Chief Minister must take action or tender his resignation to the post owing responsible to the incidents took place in Ramayampet and Khammam. The TRS party leaders influence the police by misusing powers and indulging in harassing innocent people by registering false and fake cases," the BJP chief said.

"The BJP would take the issue seriously and fight legally against the TRS party leaders and police officers indulged in harassing innocent people," he said, accusing that the ministers and TRS party leaders influenced police with the directions of the Chief Minister in killing innocent people. "Whoever opposes the TRS leaders illegal activities, the TRS leaders misused police powers in harassing people," Sanjay alleged.

 

Location: India, Telangana


