Give BJP a chance: Sanjay

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NARENDER PULLOOR
Published Apr 16, 2022, 12:59 am IST
Updated Apr 16, 2022, 1:05 am IST
Sanjay said the Chief Minister is putting his ill-gotten wealth to use in other states to defeat the BJP
 Bandi Sanjay State President BJP interacts with people at Jogulamba, Gadwal district, Undavallu village. (Photo: DC)

HYDERABAD: BJP state president Bandi Sanjay on Friday urged people to vote for the BJP to see the double-engine growth in the state and assured them that his party would give democratic and corruption-free governance in the state.

Accusing Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao of looting the state, Sanjay said the Chief Minister is putting his ill-gotten wealth to use in other states to defeat the BJP.

 

As the Praja Sangrama Padayatra entered the second day on Friday in Jogulamba Gadwal district, Union minister G. Kishan Reddy and BJP national vice president D.K. Aruna joined the padayatra on Friday.

Speaking during the padayatra, Sanjay said Chandrashekar Rao diverted people’s attention from power tariffs by creating a controversy over paddy procurement. He said Chandrashekar Rao has imposed Rs 6,000 crore burden on people in the form of power charges and said his party would agitate against the hike.

He alleged that the TRS government is minting money by extracting a commission from the central government funds allotted to projects in Telangana state.

 

He said that the RDS scheme would become a reality in the undivided Mahabubnagar district only when Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao was ousted from power.

Union minister G. Kishan Reddy said the people of Telangana are vexed with Chandrashekar Rao. He predicted that the BJP would come to power in Telangana by ending the corrupt, dictatorial and family rule of Chandrashekar Rao.

He also accused the Chief Minister of not implementing the Central government schemes like Ayushman Bharat and crops insurance schemes in the state.

He said that the TRS government had become a hurdle for constructing houses for the poor with the Central government funds. He also the TRS government for tenant farmers failing to get central funds. The ouster of the TRS government, the minister said, is the only solution for all pending issues in the state.

 

