Punish leaders guilty of abetment: Bandi Sanjay

BJP state President Bandi Sanjay listen to people's woes on the third day of his padayatra at Undavally in Mahbuba Nagar. (Photo by arrangement)

HYDERABAD: Alleging that the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) leaders were harassing innocent people in Khammam and Medak districts, BJP state president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday demanded that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao take stern action against minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar and TRS leaders in Ramayampet holding them responsible for the suicide pact in which a realtor and his mother set themselves ablaze.

“A victim, Sai Ganesh, posted a video on Facebook against Ajay Kumar and TRS’ illegal activities. The minister influenced the police and registered 16 false cases against Sai Ganesh. As the police harassed Sai Ganesh by threatening to open history sheet, he died by suicide. Gangam Santosh and his mother died by suicide in Kamareddy after Ramayampet TRS leaders harassed them," Sanjay Kumar said.

"Considering three persons’ deaths as murders committed by TRS leaders, the Chief Minister must take action or tender his resignation to the post taking responsibilities of the incidents took place in Ramayampet and Khammam. TRS leaders are influencing the police by misusing powers and are harassing innocent people by registering false and fake cases," the BJP chief said.

The BJP would take the issue seriously and fight legally against the TRS leaders and the police officers indulged in harassing innocent people, Sanjay Kumar said and alleged that the ministers and TRS leaders influenced police with the directions of the Chief Minister.