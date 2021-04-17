Nation Politics 16 Apr 2021 AP plans closure of ...
Nation, Politics

AP plans closure of all temples to curb spread of Covid-19

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 17, 2021, 12:00 am IST
Updated Apr 17, 2021, 12:00 am IST
The state government plans to close all archaeologically significant museums, forts and monuments shortly
There are nearly 1,074 major temples in the state including the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams located in Tirupati, as also about 2,000 medium temples and hundreds of small temples. (DC file photo)
 There are nearly 1,074 major temples in the state including the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams located in Tirupati, as also about 2,000 medium temples and hundreds of small temples. (DC file photo)

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government is planning to close all major, medium and small temples for some time to check the spread of the Coronavirus in the state.

There are nearly 1,074 major temples in the state including the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams located in Tirupati, as also about 2,000 medium temples and hundreds of small temples. In the second wave of Covid-19, the number of devotees visiting the temples has drastically come down. This has resulted in a fall in the hundi collections, which would seriously affect the payment of monthly salaries to the temple staff.

 

The endowments department is planning to close these temples for a few days so as to break the chain of the virus spread.

Officials say the Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirupati was closed for a few months when the Covid-19 pandemic broke out last year. This was from March to July, 2020. Now, based on the recommendation of the state government, the TTD trust board will take a decision on closure of the temple.

Endowments principal secretary G. Vani Mohan said, “We have written to the state government on closure of all major, medium and small temples in the state for a few months. As devotees from several places visit the temples to offer prayers and perform rituals, it might lead to a spread of the pandemic. We want to protect the health of all people.”

 

The state government plans to close all archaeologically significant museums, forts and monuments shortly. The Centre has given such a direction to the state. There are 13 museums, 10 forts and nearly 264 monuments in the state. “The state archaeological department has written to the government on their plan for a closure. Consent from the state government is awaited,” officials said.

...
Tags: temples to be closed in ap, covid cases in ap, temples shut due to covid, second wave of covid in ap, covid -19 ap, ap temples closed
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Assistant commissioner of endowment K Adisesha Naidu said they do not have any proposal to close temples under their control. — DC file photo

Temples, monuments shut down in Kurnool district

As many as 2,20,196 voters, comprising 1,09,128 male and 1,11,068 female voters, will decide the fate of 41 candidates in the fray. (Photo: PTI)

Nagarjunsagar goes to poll today

The injection should be used when patients are suffering from respiratory problems and condition was critical and put on Ventilator but many patients without much severity are also taking the injection as emergency medicine or lifesaving drug. — Representational image

Covid emergency medicine is blocked and sold at a higher price in Adilabad

The total beds available for Covid-19 patients, both in the government and the private sector, according to the bulletin for Thursday, incidentally is 27,775. (DC file photo)

Telangana running out of beds for Covid patients



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Back saffron to defeat Didi: CPM's 'soft Hindutva' rises in Bengal

The CPI(M), which was ousted by the Mamata tsunami of 2011, believes that “if the BJP comes to power in Bengal, the Left could stage a comeback”. — PTI file photo

TN Polls: Battle at Royapuram is a matter of prestige for DMK and AIADMK

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) Royapuram Constituency candidate D Jayakumar during an election campaign rally, in Chennai. (PTI)

BJP will win 200+ in West Bengal: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election campaign rally in support of his party candidates, during the ongoing West Bengal assembly polls, at Joynagar in South 24 Parganas district. (Photo: PTI)

Nagarjunasagar in TRS power bastion

Nomula Bhagat - TRS party candidate for Nagarjunasagar Assembly bypoll. (DC Image)

PM Modi urges militants to join mainstream in Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election campaign rally in support of BJP alliance party candidates of United People Party Liberal (UPPL) ahead of the third phase of Assam Assembly Elections, at Laupara in Baksa district. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham