Would've removed trousers of poll official: WB's Dilip Ghosh, gets EC notice

Furious Ghosh said, 'Had it been done in my presence, I would have removed the trousers of the poll official'. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Election Commission has slapped a show cause notice on West Bengal’s BJP chief Dilip Ghosh for threatening to take off the trousers of a poll panel official, reported IANS.

The poll panel official had removed a Ram Navami hoarding containing his poster.

As the hoarding was a “violation of the Model Code of Conduct”, the officials removed it. Furious Ghosh said, “Had it been done in my presence, I would have removed the trousers of the poll official”.

“We have taken notice of his comment. He has been served a show cause notice,” an Election Commission official said.

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analysis etc all. Happy reading