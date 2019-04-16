LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

Nation Politics 16 Apr 2019
Nation, Politics

Would've removed trousers of poll official: WB's Dilip Ghosh, gets EC notice

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Apr 16, 2019, 3:27 pm IST
Updated Apr 16, 2019, 3:27 pm IST
The poll panel official had removed a Ram Navami hoarding containing his poster.
 Furious Ghosh said, 'Had it been done in my presence, I would have removed the trousers of the poll official'. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Election Commission has slapped a show cause notice on West Bengal’s BJP chief Dilip Ghosh for threatening to take off the trousers of a poll panel official, reported IANS.

As the hoarding was a “violation of the Model Code of Conduct”, the officials removed it. Furious Ghosh said, “Had it been done in my presence, I would have removed the trousers of the poll official”.

“We have taken notice of his comment. He has been served a show cause notice,” an Election Commission official said.

 

Tags: 2019 lok sabha elections, bjp, dilip ghosh, election commission, model code of conduct
Location: India, Delhi


