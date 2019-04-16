LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Politics 16 Apr 2019 Two days for polls, ...
Nation, Politics

Two days for polls, HD Kumaraswamy sheds tears again for farmers

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SHYAM SUNDAR VATTAM
Published Apr 16, 2019, 5:40 am IST
Updated Apr 16, 2019, 5:49 am IST
Taking a dig at Mr Yash for terming JD(S) as a party of thieves, Mr Kumaraswamy asked "who is this actor Yash...what he thinks of himself.
Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy campaigns for his son and JD(S) candidate from Mandya Lok Sabha constituency Nikhil Kumaraswamy at Pandavapura in Mandya on Monday (Photo: KPN)
 Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy campaigns for his son and JD(S) candidate from Mandya Lok Sabha constituency Nikhil Kumaraswamy at Pandavapura in Mandya on Monday (Photo: KPN)

Mandya: On the penultimate day of campaign in this sugar bowl, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy broke down twice as he spoke of his concern for farmers and the poor and slammed actors backing independent candidate Mrs Sumalatha Ambareesh for playing the 'self esteem' card on Monday.

The Chief Minister explained at length arrangements made by his government when actor-politician M H Ambareesh passed away and how his body was flown to Mandya to allow his fans a last glimpse before the last rites were performed in Bengaluru. "All steps were taken immediately to prevent untoward incidents which occurred when Dr Rajkumar died. When I went to hospital, there was no sign of two actors, Mr Darshan Tugudeepa and Mr Yash who are campaigning now, speaking about 'self esteem.' I did arrange everything for Ambareesh's funeral and treated him my own brother.

 

Taking a dig at Mr Yash for terming JD(S) as a party of thieves, Mr Kumaraswamy asked "who is this actor Yash...what he thinks of himself. He calls the JD(S) a party of thieves. My party workers are keeping quiet as it will send a wrong message at this juncture. Otherwise it would have been a different story. This actor goes to every village to abuse my party. Before coming to politics, I was film distributor and I have groomed many actors like him. Real life is different than real life. Don't believe whatever you see in life. What happen in your house is real. I had kept my mouth shut in the last three months but now she is behaving as if she has already got elected as MP. Even the media is biased but I don't care...let them write or telecast whatever they want".

He broke into tears again in K R Pet saying " I had stopped crying but a speech by our party president H Vishwanath made me to cry. None understands my position and how hectic campaigning has taken a toll on my health. I am not bothered about my health as my sole intention is to serve people. I came to politics accidentally and my heart melts for scores of people who come to meet daily seeking help. I have helped every one without asking their caste or religion," he added.

Later, Mrs Sumalatha Ambareesh lambasted the Chief Minister for his vilification campaign, Mrs Sumalatha accused Mr Kumaraswamy of being liar who stooped to low level of taking mileage of her husband's death. It was unbecoming on the part of the CM to speak lies that she was not ready for shifting Mr Ambareesh's body to Mandya. A number of supporters were ready to do it, if the CM had not done it. The army chopper was provided by Ms Nirmala Sitaraman but she never claimed the credit for providing it unlike Mr Kumaraswamy who was speaking as though Mr Ambareesh was an orphan," she added.

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analyses et all. Happy reading.

...
Tags: chief minister h d kumaraswamy
Location: India, Karnataka, Mandya


Latest From Nation

A case was registered under section 174 (suspicious death) and the body was sent to Chromepet GH for postmortem.

Woman employee collapses to death at Chennai airport

DMK MLA C.V.M.P Ezhilarasan in an altercation with an inspector.

DMK complains against cop

Mithun Rai

DKS: Congress’s Mithun Rai a Hanuman bhakt

Independent candidate from Mandya Lok Sabha constituency Sumalatha Ambareesh campaigns in Mandya on Monday (Photo: KPN)

Bengaluru: Ambulances, police vans to be checked



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tiger Shroff is the force of nature: Karan Johar praises his 'SOTY 2' star

Tiger Shroff. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Michelle Obama praises Queen Elizabeth: 'She's wonderfully warm'

She said she had been touched by the queen's decision to wear a small pin badge the presidential couple had given her as a gift. (Photo:AP)
 

beyerdynamic Soul Byrd review: Music at its purest

The housing of the Soul Byrd’s drivers has been ergonomically designed to adapt to the shape of your ear.
 

On thin ice? Not at all, says India’s fastest distance ice skater

Today, he has put India on the world map by becoming India's fastest distance ice skater in long-track speed skating. (Photo: Vishwaraj R Jadeja)
 

No mercy! Ishaan Khatter gets punished for breaking traffic rule; watch viral video

'Dhadak' actor Ishaan Khatter has recently gotten into trouble for breaking major traffic rule in Bandra, Mumbai. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Samsung Galaxy S10e review: An unapologetic flagship

The Samsung Galaxy S10e features the best form factor amongst any flagship handset released this year.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

K Chandrasekhar Rao eyes clean sweep in Zilla Parishad election

K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Vijayawada: Telugu Desam awaits EC’s response on Hariprasad Vemuru

The TD’s Rajya Sabha member and president of its legal cell, Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar, had written to the EC on Sunday stating that the party objected to the ECI’s approach towards Mr Vemuru, who had a criminal case slapped on him, alleging that he had stolen an EVM in 2010.

Babu blames Chandrababu Naidu for defying EC’s order

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu

Cong will provide 22 lakh jobs soon after voted to power: Rahul Gandhi

Addressing a rally in Maharashtra on Monday, Rahul Gandhi slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for failing to keep his promise of giving two crore jobs to India's youth. (Photo: File)

BJP fields Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan from Gorakhpur

Bhojpuri superstar Ravi Kishan will be contesting from Gorakhpur Lok Sabha constituency on a BJP ticket, the party announced on Monday. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham