Two days for polls, HD Kumaraswamy sheds tears again for farmers

Mandya: On the penultimate day of campaign in this sugar bowl, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy broke down twice as he spoke of his concern for farmers and the poor and slammed actors backing independent candidate Mrs Sumalatha Ambareesh for playing the 'self esteem' card on Monday.

The Chief Minister explained at length arrangements made by his government when actor-politician M H Ambareesh passed away and how his body was flown to Mandya to allow his fans a last glimpse before the last rites were performed in Bengaluru. "All steps were taken immediately to prevent untoward incidents which occurred when Dr Rajkumar died. When I went to hospital, there was no sign of two actors, Mr Darshan Tugudeepa and Mr Yash who are campaigning now, speaking about 'self esteem.' I did arrange everything for Ambareesh's funeral and treated him my own brother.

Taking a dig at Mr Yash for terming JD(S) as a party of thieves, Mr Kumaraswamy asked "who is this actor Yash...what he thinks of himself. He calls the JD(S) a party of thieves. My party workers are keeping quiet as it will send a wrong message at this juncture. Otherwise it would have been a different story. This actor goes to every village to abuse my party. Before coming to politics, I was film distributor and I have groomed many actors like him. Real life is different than real life. Don't believe whatever you see in life. What happen in your house is real. I had kept my mouth shut in the last three months but now she is behaving as if she has already got elected as MP. Even the media is biased but I don't care...let them write or telecast whatever they want".

He broke into tears again in K R Pet saying " I had stopped crying but a speech by our party president H Vishwanath made me to cry. None understands my position and how hectic campaigning has taken a toll on my health. I am not bothered about my health as my sole intention is to serve people. I came to politics accidentally and my heart melts for scores of people who come to meet daily seeking help. I have helped every one without asking their caste or religion," he added.

Later, Mrs Sumalatha Ambareesh lambasted the Chief Minister for his vilification campaign, Mrs Sumalatha accused Mr Kumaraswamy of being liar who stooped to low level of taking mileage of her husband's death. It was unbecoming on the part of the CM to speak lies that she was not ready for shifting Mr Ambareesh's body to Mandya. A number of supporters were ready to do it, if the CM had not done it. The army chopper was provided by Ms Nirmala Sitaraman but she never claimed the credit for providing it unlike Mr Kumaraswamy who was speaking as though Mr Ambareesh was an orphan," she added.

