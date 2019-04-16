LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

Nation Politics 16 Apr 2019
Nation, Politics

Shatrughan Sinha's wife Poonam joins Samajwadi Party

PTI
Published Apr 16, 2019, 4:43 pm IST
Updated Apr 16, 2019, 4:46 pm IST
Poonam Sinha is likely to be fielded from Lucknow seat against Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh.
Lucknow is going to polls on May 6 along with a total of 51 constituencies across seven states in the fifth phase of elections. (Image: ANI)
Lucknow: Bollywood actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha's wife Poonam Sinha joined the Samajwadi Party here Tuesday.

"Poonam Sinha has joined the Samajwadi Party in presence of SP leader Dimple Yadav in Lucknow," said the Samajwadi Party in a tweet. The party's official Twitter handle also carried a picture showing Poonam Sinha joining the party in the presence of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple Yadav, an MP from Kannauj.

 

Sinha is likely to be fielded from Lucknow seat against Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, who is a BJP candidate, said party sources. Singh filed his nomination from the Lucknow Lok Sabha seat on Friday.

Lucknow is going to polls on May 6 along with a total of 51 constituencies across seven states in the fifth phase of elections. 

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analysis etc all. Happy reading.

Tags: shatrughan sinha, poonam sinha, dimple yadav
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow


