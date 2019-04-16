Rajnath Singh files nomination from Lucknow for Lok Sabha

It is believed that Lucknow is a prestigious constituency for the BJP as it was once held by former prime minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee. (Image: ani)

Lucknow: Flanked by several party leaders and scores of supporters, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday filed his nomination for the Lok Sabha elections from Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh.

Before filing the nominations, Singh offered prayers at the Hanuman Setu temple and addressed party workers at the BJP state headquarters situated at Hazrathang Chauraha.

He also held a 6-kilometre-long road show in the region to the collector's office for filing nomination.

This will be the second time that the 67-year-old leader will contest Lok Sabha elections from Lucknow. In 2014, he bagged the seat by defeating the then Congress candidate Rita Bahuguna Joshi, who is now in BJP and a minister in the Uttar Pradesh government.

It is believed that Lucknow is a prestigious constituency for the BJP as it was once held by former prime minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Lok Sabha elections in Lucknow will be held on May 6 and the counting of the votes will take place on May 23.

