LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Politics 16 Apr 2019 PM installed CCTV at ...
Nation, Politics

PM installed CCTV at polling booth, will know who voted for Cong: BJP leader

ANI
Published Apr 16, 2019, 4:19 pm IST
Updated Apr 16, 2019, 4:22 pm IST
Further threatening electorates with unemployment, he said, 'Those who will not vote for Prime Minister, they will get no jobs.'
BJP MLA Ramesh Qatar was campaigning for the BJP candidate Jasvantsinh Sumanbhai Bhabhor in Dahod. (Photo: ANI)
 BJP MLA Ramesh Qatar was campaigning for the BJP candidate Jasvantsinh Sumanbhai Bhabhor in Dahod. (Photo: ANI)

Dahod: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has installed CCTV cameras at the polling booth to scrutinise who voted for the Congress party, claimed BJP MLA Ramesh Qatar while putting a fear in the minds of voters on Tuesday.

Qatar was campaigning for the BJP candidate Jasvantsinh Sumanbhai Bhabhor in Dahod.

 

“Who voted for BJP and who for Congress could be seen as Prime Minister Modi has installed cameras this time. If there are fewer votes from your booth, then he will come to know who did not cast vote for him,” Qatar said while addressing a public meeting.

Further threatening the electorates with unemployment, he added: “Those who will not vote for the Prime Minister, they will get no jobs.”

Bhabhor is contesting from the Dahod parliamentary constituency. He is the sitting MP from the seat.

Gujarat will see polling in the third phase of the Lok Sabha polls on April 23. The counting of the votes will be done on May 23.

 

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analysis etc all. Happy reading

...
Tags: 2019 lok sabha elections, narendra modi, bjp, congress
Location: India, Gujarat


Latest From Nation

Karnataka will vote to elect its members of Parliament during the second and third phases of polling on April 18 and April 23, respectively. (Image:ANI)

'Sumalatha got recognition because of me,' says Karnataka CM

The 'citizens' also slammed the retired civil servants for raking up the EVM issue and demanding proper implementation of VVPAT-based audits. (File Photo)

Concerned citizens fume, write to Prez Kovind over attempts to denigrate poll body

Amit Shah said, 'I want to tell you one thing, let Rahul baba believe whatever he wants, let his partner Omar Abdullah believe whatever he wants, until there is life in the last BJP karyakartas body, no one can separate Kashmir from Hindustan.' (Photo: ANI)

Country will be safe from terror attacks only if Modi is PM once again: Shah

Earlier on April 11, Sidhu had slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that the country will get finished if he becomes the Prime Minister for the second term. (Photo: ANI)

Don’t split votes, hit sixer so that Modi is out of the boundary: Sidhu to Muslims



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

YouTube mistakenly links Notre-Dame fire to 9/11 attacks

The fire, which at one point threatened the entire edifice, was extinguished Tuesday around 15 hours after it first broke out. (Photo:AP)
 

ROFL! Varun Dhawan wants 'underwear' as symbol of his political party; watch video

Varun Dhawan. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Amitabh Bachchan gets latest Mercedes-Benz V-Class

Mercedes-Benz dealer Auto Hangar published the photo on its Facebook handle. (Photo:Facebook | Auto Hangar)
 

It's a big hit!: Rahul Gandhi lauds party's campaign theme song

Congress focuses primarily on five issues- jobs, minimum income, education, farming - in its manifesto for national elections. (Photo: File)
 

Vicky Kaushal to play Ashwatthama in 'URI' director's next; details inside

Vicky Kaushal with URI director Aditya Dhar. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Tiger Woods to receive 'Presidential Medal of Freedom' award from Trump

The medal is the highest civilian honour in the United States and is given annually to people who have made outstanding contributions to the security or national interests of the country, to world peace, or to cultural or other significant public or private endeavours. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Concerned citizens fume, write to Prez Kovind over attempts to denigrate poll body

The 'citizens' also slammed the retired civil servants for raking up the EVM issue and demanding proper implementation of VVPAT-based audits. (File Photo)

Country will be safe from terror attacks only if Modi is PM once again: Shah

Amit Shah said, 'I want to tell you one thing, let Rahul baba believe whatever he wants, let his partner Omar Abdullah believe whatever he wants, until there is life in the last BJP karyakartas body, no one can separate Kashmir from Hindustan.' (Photo: ANI)

Government has taken steps to ensure central funds reach poor: Modi

Modi promised that all eligible farmers would get assistance under the PM-KISAN scheme immediately after the BJP forms government at the Centre once again. (Image: ANI)

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy charges AP CM of 'misusing' office

Three people were killed in poll-related violence in the state during the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections held last week. (Image: File)

Would've removed trousers of poll official: WB's Dilip Ghosh, gets EC notice

Furious Ghosh said, 'Had it been done in my presence, I would have removed the trousers of the poll official'. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham