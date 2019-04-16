LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Politics 16 Apr 2019 'Leave India� ...
Nation, Politics

'Leave India': Centre issues notice to Bangladesh actor campaigning for Trinamool

PTI
Published Apr 16, 2019, 8:57 pm IST
Updated Apr 16, 2019, 9:15 pm IST
Ahmed has also been "blacklisted" by the Union Home Ministry, thus jeopardising the chances of his future travel to India.
Bangladeshi actor Ferdous Ahmed (MajorSurendraPoonia/Twitter)
 Bangladeshi actor Ferdous Ahmed (MajorSurendraPoonia/Twitter)

New Delhi: The Centre Tuesday issued a 'Leave India' notice to Bangladeshi actor Ferdous Ahmed and cancelled the business visa given to him for allegedly campaigning for a Trinamool Congress candidate in West Bengal, officials said.

Ahmed has also been "blacklisted" by the Union Home Ministry, thus jeopardising the chances of his future travel to India. "After receiving a report from the Bureau of Immigration regarding visa violations committed by a Bangladesh national, Ferdous Ahmed, the home ministry has cancelled his business visa and issued him a Leave India notice.

 

He has also been blacklisted. The FRRO Kolkata has been directed to ensure compliance of these orders," a home ministry official said.

The move comes hours after the central government sought a report from the Foreigner Regional Registration Officer (FRRO), Kolkata, on the Bangladeshi actor for allegedly campaigning for a Trinamool Congress candidate for the Lok Sabha polls.

Ahmed, along with a few Indian actors, allegedly took part in campaigning for TMC's Raiganj candidate Kanhaiyalal Agarwal.

The Bangladeshi film star was reportedly seen seeking votes for Agarwal at campaign rallies across Hemtabad and Karandighi near the Indo-Bangladesh border. The FRRO is responsible for providing visa services in the area under its jurisdiction.

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analysis etc all. Happy reading.

...
Tags: ferdous ahmed, trinamool congress, narendra modim
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Separately, the civil aviation ministry would convene meetings of representatives of airlines and airports on April 18 to discuss capacity expansion, rising airfares and other issues. (Image: ANI)

Jet Airways operating 5 planes, seeks emergency funds from banks

The recommendation was sent to the legislative department of the law ministry Tuesday which issued the notification. (Image: File)

LS polls in TN's Vellore cancelled after huge cash haul

Akhilesh Yadav took a swipe at the Election Commission for handing over a 48-hour ban from poll campaigning to Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati. (Image: ANI)

'If ours allaince is Mahamilawat, what shall we call yours': Akhilesh asks BJP

Naidu will campaign for the SP-BSP-RLD alliance in Uttar Pradesh, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal, the grand alliance in Bihar, the National Conference (NC) in Jammu and Kashmir, and the AAP in Delhi in the coming days.

With eye on anti-BJP front, Chandrababu Naidu to seek votes for regional parties



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sophie Choudry's hot bikini pictures from Maldives vacay will drop your jaw; see here

Sophie Choudhry. (Photo: Instagram)
 

OnePlus 7, 7 Pro May 14 launch date leaked

The OnePlus 7 once launched will come with a refreshed design.
 

Sonam Kapoor reveals big secret about Kareena Kapoor Khan; read here

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Amitabh Bachchan gets latest Mercedes-Benz V-Class

Mercedes-Benz dealer Auto Hangar published the photo on its Facebook handle. (Photo:Facebook | Auto Hangar)
 

YouTube mistakenly links Notre-Dame fire to 9/11 attacks

The fire, which at one point threatened the entire edifice, was extinguished Tuesday around 15 hours after it first broke out. (Photo:AP)
 

OMG! Varun Dhawan wants 'underwear' as symbol of his political party; watch video

Varun Dhawan. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

'If ours allaince is Mahamilawat, what shall we call yours': Akhilesh asks BJP

Akhilesh Yadav took a swipe at the Election Commission for handing over a 48-hour ban from poll campaigning to Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati. (Image: ANI)

With eye on anti-BJP front, Chandrababu Naidu to seek votes for regional parties

Naidu will campaign for the SP-BSP-RLD alliance in Uttar Pradesh, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal, the grand alliance in Bihar, the National Conference (NC) in Jammu and Kashmir, and the AAP in Delhi in the coming days.

Congress-led govt at Centre 'absolutely necessary': Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy

Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy (Image: File)

Note-ban: Suresh Prabhu says BJP ready to pay the political price

Prabhu said black money is generated through various forms, and one type of intervention is to make systemic changes which will stop its generation. (Image: File)

PM Modi's lies, deceit can't save BJP's sinking ship: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Azad was campaigning for Congress candidate for Anantnag Lok Sabha seat Ghulam Ahmad Mir, who is taking on PDP president Mehbooba Mufti. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham