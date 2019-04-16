I-T raids MK Stalin's sister Kanimozhi's home in Tamil Nadu

All the 39 seats of Tamil Nadu will go to polls on April 18, in the second phase. (Image: File)

Tamil Nadu: The DMK chief MK Stalin's sister and party leader Kanimozhi's house was raided by the income tax department in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi on Tuesday evening.

Kanimozhi is a DMK's candidate from Thoothukudi in the Lok Sabha elections.

Also, today Lok Sabha election to the Vellore constituency was cancelled as a huge amount of cash recovered from premises which were allegedly linked from a DMK candidate's.

