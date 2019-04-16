LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

Nation, Politics

I-T raids MK Stalin's sister Kanimozhi's home in Tamil Nadu

Published Apr 16, 2019, 9:57 pm IST
Tamil Nadu: The DMK chief MK Stalin's sister and party leader Kanimozhi's house was raided by the income tax department in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi on Tuesday evening.

Also, today Lok Sabha election to the Vellore constituency was cancelled as a huge amount of cash recovered from premises which were allegedly linked from a DMK candidate's.

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analysis etc all. Happy reading.

