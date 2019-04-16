LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

Highest number of terrorist attacks in Cong rule: Jharkhand CM

PTI
Published Apr 16, 2019, 8:33 am IST
Updated Apr 16, 2019, 8:35 am IST
Das said the general elections of 2019 will set the course and direction of the country.
 'The corrupt Congress party broke the morale of the Army,' Das claimed. (Photo: PTI)

Katihar: Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Monday criticised the Congress and said that the country witnessed the highest number of terrorist attacks and corruption cases during its dispensation at the Centre.

Addressing an election rally at Haflaganj in favour of Dulal Chand Goswami -- the JD(U) candidate contesting from the Katihar Lok Sabha seat -- Das said the general elections of 2019 will set the course and direction of the country.

 

It is up to the people whether they would elect a dynasty or give another opportunity to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The corrupt Congress party broke the morale of the Army," Das claimed.

He also alleged that the Congress government did not dare to retaliate in the face of repeated terrorist attacks on key installations.

