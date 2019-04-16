LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Politics 16 Apr 2019 EC under pressure of ...
Nation, Politics

EC under pressure of Modi govt to not act on EVMs complaints: Siddaramaiah

PTI
Published Apr 16, 2019, 10:46 am IST
Updated Apr 16, 2019, 10:46 am IST
His remarks came after the opposition launched a united attack on the EC over the use of EVMs.
Siddaramaiah said that the Congress will bring back ballot paper if voted to power. (Photo: File)
 Siddaramaiah said that the Congress will bring back ballot paper if voted to power. (Photo: File)

Mysore: Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah has alleged that the Election Commission(EC) is under "pressure" from the Modi government to not take action on complaints of political parties over alleged EVM tampering and their demand for re-introduction of ballot paper.

He said the electronic voting machines (EVMs) are not tamper-proof and Voter Verified Paper Trail (VVPATs) machines are not without their flaws either, he said adding that the Congress will bring back ballot paper if voted to power.

 

Alleging that EVMs were rigged during the 2014 general elections, Siddaramaiah said it could happen this time but "not all EVMs can be tampered with" and therefore, it would be impossible for the BJP to get a majority at national level in the current elections.

His remarks came after the opposition launched a united attack on the EC over the use of EVMs and demanded 50 per cent of the machines be verified against VVPAT slips. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu complained about EVM malfunction during April 11 polling and demanded re-election on 150 assembly seats.

"All political parties met the Election Commission several times and raised concern about EVMs but it did not act on the complaints. I think the EC is under pressure from the Modi government," Siddaramaiah told PTI in an exclusive interview.

The Supreme Court's order to verify five EVMs with VVPAT slips is nothing but "patch work" and even the demand to match 50 per cent EVMs with VVPATs will not help, he said, and endorsed that the only solution was to go back to the ballot paper system like other countries, he said.

Many countries have gone back to ballot papers as they find it to be a more reliable and secure way of conducting elections.

Netherlands, Ireland, Germany and Italy have stopped use of EVMs due to security concerns, he added.

Asked if the time has come to re-assess the way EC officials are selected for conducting fair elections, Siddaramaiah said, "For this, the Constitution has to be amended.

The Constitution emphasises on conducting 'free and fair' elections and the the EC should fair and unbiased." The Congress leader said that he was not "scared" of rigging of EVMs in the state as he doubted the possibility of hacking all machines.

"They cannot tamper all EVMs, it is done selectively. I don't think BJP will get the majority," he said, and added, "People will definitely teach them a lesson."

Asked if the Congress will re-introduce ballot papers if it comes to power, he said, "Of course, we will do it 100 per cent. EVMs will go, ballot paper will be introduced."

Ballot papers need to be re-introduced as there are continuous challenges to the fairness of the election process that would undermine the trust of the general public as well as the candidates in the EC's impartiality.

"I feel we should go back to ballot paper system. All this patch-up work will not work. If it is not happening this time, it should happen at least in future," he said.

The ruling party should abide by the provisions of the Constitution and Representation of People's Act.

"If it is not abiding with the rule of the law, then it does not have business to continue in the power," he added. Karnataka will vote in the 2nd and 3rd phases of polling on April 18 and April 23 respectively.

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analyses et all. Happy reading.

...
Tags: 2019 lok sabha polls, siddaramaiah, election commission, narendra modi
Location: India, Karnataka, Mysore


Latest From Nation

Samrite said he wrote to the EC as he will not be able to collect the required funds by the time campaigning ends. (Photo: ANI)

Give me Rs 75 lakh or permit me to sell kidney: LS candidate from Balaghat tells EC

'To eliminate the possibility of any political message going into the postcards, we had scrutinised them thoroughly,' DC Vikrant Panday said. (Photo: ANI)

Ahmedabad DC office sends out postcards to first-time voters, urges them to vote

The clarification comes after various media reports claimed that the poll body is mulling over cancelling polls in the Vellore parliamentary constituency over the alleged use of money to influence voters. (Photo: Representational)

No order issued for cancellation of LS polls in Tamil Nadu's Vellore: EC

'The comment on Jaya Prada is not merely a comment on her but is rather a comment on crores of women in the country,' said Amit Shah. (Photo: ANI)

Azam Khan has insulted crores of women, should apologise: Amit Shah



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Force Gurkha Xtreme gets ABS, priced at Rs 13.30 lakh

Force Gurkha Xtreme is available in 3-door version only.
 

Tiger Shroff is the force of nature: Karan Johar praises his 'SOTY 2' star

Tiger Shroff. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Michelle Obama praises Queen Elizabeth: 'She's wonderfully warm'

She said she had been touched by the queen's decision to wear a small pin badge the presidential couple had given her as a gift. (Photo:AP)
 

beyerdynamic Soul Byrd review: Music at its purest

The housing of the Soul Byrd’s drivers has been ergonomically designed to adapt to the shape of your ear.
 

On thin ice? Not at all, says India’s fastest distance ice skater

Today, he has put India on the world map by becoming India's fastest distance ice skater in long-track speed skating. (Photo: Vishwaraj R Jadeja)
 

No mercy! Ishaan Khatter gets punished for breaking traffic rule; watch viral video

'Dhadak' actor Ishaan Khatter has recently gotten into trouble for breaking major traffic rule in Bandra, Mumbai. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Give me Rs 75 lakh or permit me to sell kidney: LS candidate from Balaghat tells EC

Samrite said he wrote to the EC as he will not be able to collect the required funds by the time campaigning ends. (Photo: ANI)

Ahmedabad DC office sends out postcards to first-time voters, urges them to vote

'To eliminate the possibility of any political message going into the postcards, we had scrutinised them thoroughly,' DC Vikrant Panday said. (Photo: ANI)

No order issued for cancellation of LS polls in Tamil Nadu's Vellore: EC

The clarification comes after various media reports claimed that the poll body is mulling over cancelling polls in the Vellore parliamentary constituency over the alleged use of money to influence voters. (Photo: Representational)

Will thrash you, supporters with shoes: BSP leader threatens Raj Babbar

Pandit was heard saying he would boot the Congress leader and his 'middlemen' if they spread lies among the public. (Photo: ANI)

Highest number of terrorist attacks in Cong rule: Jharkhand CM

'The corrupt Congress party broke the morale of the Army,' Das claimed. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham