LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Politics 16 Apr 2019 Congress appropriate ...
Nation, Politics

Congress appropriates Game of Thrones cast to bash BJP

DECCAN CHRONICLE | Edited by : YASSER PATEL
Published Apr 16, 2019, 12:39 pm IST
Updated Apr 16, 2019, 12:43 pm IST
The Congress party took advantage of HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones’ to launch an attack on PM Narendra Modi and BJP.
Congress’ tweet gave the show’s tagline a twist and cast Team Modi as characters. (Photo:INCIndia Twitter)
 Congress’ tweet gave the show’s tagline a twist and cast Team Modi as characters. (Photo:INCIndia Twitter)

New Delhi: The Congress party took advantage of HBO’s drama-filled television series ‘Game of Thrones’-- back for its hugely anticipated eight and final season -- to launch a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bhartiya Janata Party.

Congress’ tweet gave the show’s tagline a twist and cast Team Modi as characters who keep the mammoth show popular.

 

Posting several tweets under the hashtag #BJPGameofThieves, Congress posted: ‘Spoiler Alert: When you play the Game of Thieves, you either lose or you bribe.’ The line has been taken from the show’s most popular dialogue that goes like, ‘When you play the game of thrones, you either win or you die.’ 

For those not too familiar with the show, the Congress party has cast PM Modi as the blue-eyed Night King who leads the army of the dead and is expected to be the fiercest opponent in this season’s final battle for the seven kingdoms aka Westeros.

Union Minister Rajnath Singh has been given the character of Walder Frey who pioneered the ‘Red Wedding’. Amit Shah, doning a gown, has been compared to evil Queen Cersie Lannister. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari gets the Joffrey Baratheon crown. Karnataka chief Yeddyurappa is depicted as Tywin Lannister -- the grey head warrior and the Hand of the King. 

UP CM Yogi Adityanath is the show’s most popular and important character — Jon Snow. ‘The King in the North’ -- he is highly speculated to get the Iron Throne and be the leader of the seven kingdoms.

On Prime Minister’s right stands Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who is compared with Lord Petyr Baelish, also known as ‘Littlefinger’, the master of coins.

The viral post comes as the first episode of season 8 was aired worldwide on Monday, arousing excitement among fans who had waited for nearly two years.

The Congress’ spoof video received mixed reaction on Twitter with people demanding and speculating a Congress version of the poster.

...
Tags: game of thrones, bjp, congress, pm narendra modi, amit shah, arun jaitley
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The Election Commission on Monday imposed a nationwide campaign ban on Adityanath for 72 hours for his speech at a rally in Meerut. (Image: File)

Yogi visits Hanuman Temple after EC imposes campaign ban on him

The Congress is fighting the elections in UP on its own strength to rebuild the party, the senior leader told PTI in an interview. (Photo: PTI)

No Congress, no BJP; only India and tricolour: Scindia on terrorism, Pak

'Yesterday, Arvind Kejriwal clearly stated that the party will do anything to defeat BJP in the Lok Sabha,' Gopal Rai said. (Photo: PTI)

AAP-Cong alliance: Rahul giving excuses, says Gopal Rai

Slamming the BJD government over mining and chitfund scams, the Prime Minister said the Naveen Patnaik-led party is only worried about personal gains. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Caste, religion based discrimination only achievement of Cong, BJD: PM



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tiger Woods to receive 'Presidential Medal of Freedom' award from Trump

The medal is the highest civilian honour in the United States and is given annually to people who have made outstanding contributions to the security or national interests of the country, to world peace, or to cultural or other significant public or private endeavours. (Photo: AP)
 

Game of Thrones trivia: When a fan made Kit Harington cry

Kit Harington.
 

Around the world: Heritage sites devastated by fires

Firefighters tackle the blaze as flames and smoke rise from Notre Dame cathedral as it burns in Paris. (Photo: AP)
 

Farmer breeds cockroach for human consumption

The greatest effect of cockroaches are that they have great immunity, which is why humans will absorb its benefits after eating them. (Photo: AP)
 

Force Gurkha Xtreme gets ABS, priced at Rs 13.30 lakh

Force Gurkha Xtreme is available in 3-door version only.
 

Tiger Shroff is the force of nature: Karan Johar praises his 'SOTY 2' star

Tiger Shroff. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

AAP-Cong alliance: Rahul giving excuses, says Gopal Rai

'Yesterday, Arvind Kejriwal clearly stated that the party will do anything to defeat BJP in the Lok Sabha,' Gopal Rai said. (Photo: PTI)

I-T raids at premises of Kumarswamy's close aides

Raids had also taken place at locations of 17 contractors and seven officers from the PWD and Irrigation Department. (Photo: ANI)

Ensure PDP, NC, NCP won't be part of NDA: Sena to PM Modi

'Those dividing the country and those supporting them should not get a place in politics in future.' Shiv Sena said. (Photo: ANI)

Civility a rare virtue in politics: Tharoor after Sitharaman visits him in hospital

'Touched by the gesture of Nirmala Sitharaman, who dropped by today morning to visit me in the hospital, amid her hectic electioneering in Kerala,' (Photo: Twitter)

EC under pressure of Modi govt to not act on EVMs complaints: Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah said that the Congress will bring back ballot paper if voted to power. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham