LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Politics 16 Apr 2019 Concerned citizens f ...
Nation, Politics

Concerned citizens fume, write to Prez Kovind over attempts to denigrate poll body

ANI
Published Apr 16, 2019, 4:13 pm IST
Updated Apr 16, 2019, 4:13 pm IST
A group of 'concerned citizens', comprising civil servants, defence officers, judges, academicians, and professionals have written to Prez.
The 'citizens' also slammed the retired civil servants for raking up the EVM issue and demanding proper implementation of VVPAT-based audits. (File Photo)
 The 'citizens' also slammed the retired civil servants for raking up the EVM issue and demanding proper implementation of VVPAT-based audits. (File Photo)

New Delhi: A group of 'concerned citizens', comprising civil servants, defence officers, judges, academicians, and professionals, have written to President Ram Nath Kovind, stating that the open letter penned by retired civil servants on the functioning of the Election Commission (EC) is giving rise to a suspicion that a "deliberate attempt is being made by groups with vested interests, to denigrate such institutions of democracy by undermining their position."

"Slurs being laid against the Election Commission of India, casting aspersions on its neutrality and ability to hold free and fair elections appears to be a part of the larger design to influence its decision making and to make it conform to a particular line of behaviour and thought," the letter read.

 

"It has been stated in the open letter by the retired civil servants that the Election Commission is suffering from a crisis of credibility, and its independence has been compromised. They state that this is the perception of the country. However, we beg to submit that these perceptions are only of a small group of people, who may be having a partisan interest in propagating such a view," the group claimed.

Without naming the biopic 'PM Narendra Modi' in the letter, the group alleged that the letter penned down by retired civil servants have "influenced" the decision of the EC in banning the biopic.

"The very people who have cast aspersions on the independence of the Election Commission appear to have succeeded in influencing the decision of the Commission, in banning a biopic made by an independent producer. It may be noted that the decision by the Election Commission was delivered

only after the release of the open letter by this group of civil servants," the letter to the President read.

They also claimed that the same retired civil servants also attempted to block a web series revolving around the life of the incumbent Prime Minister.

"Now, the same retired civil servants, through their open letter to your hon'ble self, are trying to stop a ten-part web series "Modi: A Common Man's Journey," of which five episodes have already been screened before the model code of conduct came into effect. This again amounts to a violation of Constitutional rights and depriving certain people of their freedom of expression.," the letter read.

"We do hope that the Election Commission takes note of such tactics being used by certain groups with vested interests, " it added.

The 'citizens' also slammed the retired civil servants for raking up the EVM issue and demanding proper implementation of VVPAT-based audits of EVMs in the ongoing elections.

"The signatories to the open letter have commented on the need for the proper implementation of VVPAT based audits of EVMs in the forthcoming elections and have raised doubts over the integrity of the Election Commissions and of the EVMs. This is unfortunate and smacks of partisan behaviour. It also raises concerns that the signatories, by writing a letter to the President of India, have ipso facto attempted to influence the decision of the Hon'ble Apex Court, which has now examined the case. It would be interesting to flag here that no doubts were raised on the efficacy of the EVMs by these civil servants when the Opposition parties won electoral victories in a few states which were held before the General elections. This issue has been now already decided by the Hon'ble Apex Court."

In a concluding note, the officials said, "We are deeply pained that a few retired civil servants, who should have known better, have chosen to slander the Election Commission and are attempting through such slander, to influence its decisions. It amounts to a smear campaign,

designed to weaken India's well tested constitutional bodies. One wonders on whose behest such a partisan approach is being taken. Needless to say, unfounded allegations and slander campaigns do little to promote the cause of democracy."

...
Tags: 2019 lok sabha elections, ram nath kovind, election commission, pm narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Karnataka will vote to elect its members of Parliament during the second and third phases of polling on April 18 and April 23, respectively. (Image:ANI)

'Sumalatha got recognition because of me,' says Karnataka CM

BJP MLA Ramesh Qatar was campaigning for the BJP candidate Jasvantsinh Sumanbhai Bhabhor in Dahod. (Photo: ANI)

PM installed CCTV at polling booth, will know who voted for Cong: BJP leader

Amit Shah said, 'I want to tell you one thing, let Rahul baba believe whatever he wants, let his partner Omar Abdullah believe whatever he wants, until there is life in the last BJP karyakartas body, no one can separate Kashmir from Hindustan.' (Photo: ANI)

Country will be safe from terror attacks only if Modi is PM once again: Shah

Earlier on April 11, Sidhu had slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that the country will get finished if he becomes the Prime Minister for the second term. (Photo: ANI)

Don’t split votes, hit sixer so that Modi is out of the boundary: Sidhu to Muslims



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

YouTube mistakenly links Notre-Dame fire to 9/11 attacks

The fire, which at one point threatened the entire edifice, was extinguished Tuesday around 15 hours after it first broke out. (Photo:AP)
 

ROFL! Varun Dhawan wants 'underwear' as symbol of his political party; watch video

Varun Dhawan. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Amitabh Bachchan gets latest Mercedes-Benz V-Class

Mercedes-Benz dealer Auto Hangar published the photo on its Facebook handle. (Photo:Facebook | Auto Hangar)
 

It's a big hit!: Rahul Gandhi lauds party's campaign theme song

Congress focuses primarily on five issues- jobs, minimum income, education, farming - in its manifesto for national elections. (Photo: File)
 

Vicky Kaushal to play Ashwatthama in 'URI' director's next; details inside

Vicky Kaushal with URI director Aditya Dhar. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Tiger Woods to receive 'Presidential Medal of Freedom' award from Trump

The medal is the highest civilian honour in the United States and is given annually to people who have made outstanding contributions to the security or national interests of the country, to world peace, or to cultural or other significant public or private endeavours. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Country will be safe from terror attacks only if Modi is PM once again: Shah

Amit Shah said, 'I want to tell you one thing, let Rahul baba believe whatever he wants, let his partner Omar Abdullah believe whatever he wants, until there is life in the last BJP karyakartas body, no one can separate Kashmir from Hindustan.' (Photo: ANI)

Government has taken steps to ensure central funds reach poor: Modi

Modi promised that all eligible farmers would get assistance under the PM-KISAN scheme immediately after the BJP forms government at the Centre once again. (Image: ANI)

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy charges AP CM of 'misusing' office

Three people were killed in poll-related violence in the state during the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections held last week. (Image: File)

Would've removed trousers of poll official: WB's Dilip Ghosh, gets EC notice

Furious Ghosh said, 'Had it been done in my presence, I would have removed the trousers of the poll official'. (Photo: File)

Sushil Modi to file defamation suit against Rahul over ‘all thieves are Modis’ remark

The Deputy Chief Minister said, 'He (Rahul Gandhi) has referred to crores of people with 'Modi' surname as 'chor' and hurt their sentiments'. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham