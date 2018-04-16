Congress to end farmer suicides in Telangana

WARANGAL: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday promised that the Congress would devise a system to prevent farmer suicides in the state, if the party is elected to power.

Addressing a massive public meeting as part of his Praja Chaitanya Bus Yatra at Maripeda in Mahbubabad district, Mr Reddy said the Congress would waive off loans to the tune of `2 lakh at one-go and provide more than expected MSP.

Mr Reddy said women societies would receive interest free loans up to Rs 10 lakh and Abhaya Hastam pensionees would get Rs 1,000. He also promised an unemployment dole of Rs 3,000.

Mr Reddy criticised MLA Redya Naik for joining the TRS even though he grew up under the Congress. He asked the people of Dornakal constituency to support Dr Ram Chander Naik in the next elections.

AICC incharge general secretary R.C. Kunthia, P. Balram Naik, Shabbir Ali, V. Hanmantha Rao and other senior leaders were also present.