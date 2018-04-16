search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Congress to end farmer suicides in Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 16, 2018, 1:02 am IST
Updated Apr 16, 2018, 1:02 am IST
AICC incharge general secretary R.C. Kunthia, P. Balram Naik, Shabbir Ali, V. Hanmantha Rao and other senior leaders were also present.
N. Uttam Kumar Reddy
 N. Uttam Kumar Reddy

WARANGAL: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday promised that the Congress would devise a system to prevent farmer suicides in the state, if the party is elected to power.

Addressing a massive public meeting as part of his Praja Chaitanya Bus Yatra at Maripeda in Mahbubabad district, Mr Reddy said the Congress would waive off loans to the tune of `2 lakh at one-go and provide more than expected MSP.

 

Mr Reddy said women societies would receive interest free loans up to Rs 10 lakh and Abhaya Hastam pensionees would get Rs 1,000. He also promised an unemployment dole of Rs 3,000.

Mr Reddy criticised MLA  Redya Naik for joining the TRS even though he grew up under the Congress. He asked the people of Dornakal constituency to support Dr Ram Chander Naik in  the next elections.

AICC incharge general secretary R.C. Kunthia, P. Balram Naik, Shabbir Ali, V. Hanmantha Rao and other senior leaders were also present.

Tags: n. uttam kumar reddy, telangana pradesh congress committee, farmer suicide
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple offering free repairs for Apple Watch

Apple will authorise coverage for eligible devices for three years after the original date of purchase. (Photo: Phonearena)
 

WhatsApp: Have you tried the modified version of 'delete for everyone' feature?

The instant messaging service keeps on rolling new features regularly to make the messaging app more intuitive and enhance user experience.
 

Facebook fuels broad privacy debate by tracking non-users

Zuckerberg said on Wednesday under questioning by US Representative Ben Luján that, for security reasons, Facebook also collects “data of people who have not signed up for Facebook.”
 

Soon, a 'confidential mode' for Gmail

The new function to be introduced on Gmail will allow users to stop recipients from forwarding certain emails.
 

Marvel fan's texts to his girlfriend about rules of watching Avengers go viral

He even added that he will take girl to her favourite ice-cream place if she follows the rules (Photo: AFP)
 

Facebook revamps 'Bookmarks' section to easily access settings

Last month, Facebook announced a redesign of the entire settings menu on mobile devices from top to bottom to bring in controls that are easier to find and use.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Randeep Singh Surjewala: Modi govt must apologise for dishonouring democracy

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala, addresses reporters in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo:DC)

ST vote: Can Ballari MP B Sriramulu swing it for BJP?

A file photo of BJP leader Sriramulu with supporters in Ballari

Candidates list today? Siddaramaiah leaving nothing to chance

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

Amit Shah: Rahul Gandhi inciting hatred

Amit Shah. (Photo: PTI)

Congress to field Qamarul Islam’s wife in Kalaburagi North?

Qamarul Islam’s wife, Khaneez Fathima
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham