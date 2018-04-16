Chiranjeevi refuses to take Rahul Gandhi’s offer of party post

Hyderabad: Actor-turned-politician Chiranjeevi appears to have almost quit active politics. Once busy in Congress party activities, he is now spending more time on movie shoots and it is his brother Pawan Kalyan, who founded and heads the Jana Sena Party, who is engaged in full-time politics.

Chiranjeevi has not participated in any party me-etings and agitations. The AP Congress Committee has staged several programmes on the special category status issue, but Chiranjeevi has not been present at any of them.

According to Congress sources, Congress president Rahul Gandhi called up Chiranjeevi and fixed a meeting. During their meeting, it appears that Rahul Gandhi wanted to give some prominent post to Chiranjeevi when the AICC is reshuffled. But according to party sources, Chiranjeevi told Rahul Gandhi that he cannot continue in active politics as he is busy with his films, but he will remain with the Congress.

Chiranjeevi has two films on hand at present. He said once the films are completed he will be able spare time for the party.

Speaking to this newspaper, APCC president N Raghuveera Reddy said, “Chiranjeevi is very loyal to UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and to the Congr-ess. Whether he is active in politics or not, he rem-ains a Congress leader. Congress leaders expect him to participate in the next election campaign.”