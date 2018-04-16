AP CM Chandrababu Naidu to go on fast on his birthday from 9 am

Vijayawada: The schedule of the day-long fast to be observed by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has been finalised.

Mr Naidu will observe the fast at Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium from 9 am onwards on April 20. The day-long fast coincides with Mr Naidu’s birthday on April 20. Similar hunger strike programmes have been planned across the state, at all mandals, by the TD cadres.

In the evening, Mr Naidu will address a public meeting Dalita Tejam and Deeksha programmes will be organised in all districts.